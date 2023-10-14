"Is there anything this guy can't make uncool?": Tesla Cyber Beer launch leaves internet divided

Tesla's new Cyber Beer is sending netizens into a frenzy. Unlike its usual products, this is nothing related to an electric vehicle. Moreover, pairing this new product with a vehicle is unsafe. In an unprecedented business move, Tesla entered the North American beverage market by launching a new beer called Cyber Beer and its custom pair of beer steins called Cyberstein.

The Cyber Beer and the Cyberstein limited edition set is available on the Tesla website for $150. Netizens were split when it came to Elon's new beer. Some felt the beer would not taste good and only appeal to die-hard Elon Musk fans. Others welcomed the beer with open arms.

Some social media users were disapproving of Elon's new beer

Although some felt it was pricey, many ordered the product immediately after its official announcement.

Netizens have mixed reactions to Tesla's Cyber Beer

The newly launched Tesla Cyber Beer came in two bottles of 330 ml. It contained a 7% ABV off both bottles together. It sells for $150 and comes with the CyberStein Limited Edition Set, a pair of two stylish limited-edition beer steins. The official website states that the beer is:

"Helles Lager with European Noble Hops Saaz and Hallertau Mittlefruh."

The Cyber Beer brewed by Buzzrock Brewing Co is also:

"Accentuated by notes of herb and spice and more notable aromas of tea and citrus,"

Tesla's official X announcement of the Cyber Beer

The bottles were inspired by the "angular exoskeleton of Cybertruck." Orders would only begin shipping by "late October." Apart from the Beer and the pair of steins, Tesla also launched a sleek bottle opener called CyberOpener, priced at $50.

On X, Tesla North America's account posted the announcement for the new Tesla beer on October 13. Here, Internet users reacted with glee as they appreciated Elon's foray into the beer industry. Some said the beer was too pricey, but many users posted screenshots of them immediately purchasing the product. Here are a few reactions to @tesla_na's X post:

Users welcomed the beer with open arms





Some users appreciated the beer but thought that it was too pricey

However, things took a turn when it came to Reddit, a platform known for not being the best of fans of Elon Musk. A now-deleted post on Tesla's new beer in the r/EnoughMuskSpam subreddit revealed that not many Reddit users were fans of the new venture. Redditors weren't fans of the name of the product and stated that it would not taste good. They also took shots at Musk fans. Here are a few reactions:

Reddit users disapproved of the new beer





Although this is Tesla's first foray into the North American beverage market, this is not their first beer. They launched the GigaBier Limited Edition Pilsner in the European market in March of this year. The made-in-Germany beer came in a box containing three 11-ounce bottles, all sold for 89€.