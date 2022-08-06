"Why can I walk on the street in Germany with a beer, but not in other countries? Because it's their rules" - Dustin Brown counters John Millman's argument regarding Novak Djokovic's unvaccinated status

With every passing day, the debate around Novak Djokovic and him potentially missing the 2022 US Open is getting stronger. More and more people from around the world are coming forward in the Serb's support, trying to create pressure on the US Government to change its rules relating to foreign travelers.

The current guidelines require visitors to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to enter the country. This means that Djokovic, who has decided not to get the vaccine, is likely to miss his second Major event of the year after the Australian Open in January.

John Millman recently contracted COVID-19 during his North American hardcourt season. The Australian reported that the majority of people were not following the restrictions put in place by the authorities, and hence suggested that Djokovic should not be banned from participating in the upcoming events. Millman once again brought up his confusion over the policies in place for allowing foreign visitors to enter the country, stating that he is unable to understand the laws.

"Thought of the day. I could be covid positive and fly into the States, no questions asked because I’m vaccinated. But someone who has recovered from covid is now covid negative but hasn’t been vax’d is denied entry. I know there are border laws but help me understand," Millman tweeted.

Replying to Millman, Jamaican tennis star Dustin Brown used a random example of a rule in Germany and argued that every country has its own rules.

"Every country just has their own rules. Why can I walk on the street in Germany with a beer, but I can't in other countries? Because it's their rules," Brown responded.

Dustin Brown @DreddyTennis

After a couple of fans confronted him about his first tweet, Brown stated that whether people like it or not, people just have to follow the country's rules.

Pavvy G @pavyg @DreddyTennis If a country has been given the privilege to hold a mandatory global grand slam for ALL qualifying players it's then a problem. If they can't accommodate all players then it shouldn't be holding these events. @DreddyTennis If a country has been given the privilege to hold a mandatory global grand slam for ALL qualifying players it's then a problem. If they can't accommodate all players then it shouldn't be holding these events.

A fan disagreed with him and suggested that if a country that is hosting a Grand Slam tournament can't accept all its competitors, it shouldn't be allowed to hold the event at all. To this, Brown hinted at the recently concluded Wimbledon, where Djokovic was the winner and none of the Russian or Belarusian players were allowed to participate.

Novak Djokovic will play the 2022 Laver Cup

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic at the 2018 Laver Cup.

Come September, tennis fans are in for a treat as the 'Big 4', for the first time, will get together to play for Team Europe in the fifth edition of the Laver Cup. The event is set to be held in London from September 23-25. While Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal were the first to confirm their presence, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic later joined Team Europe.

So far, Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic have played the tournament thrice, twice, and once respectively. Bjorn Borg's Team Europe has a 4-0 record against John McEnroe's Team World.

