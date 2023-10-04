Is the Aritzia Archive sale real? All you need to know as Reddit weighs in on massive sale set to begin on October 5

There is a post doing the rounds on Reddit that claims that Aritzia, the Canadian fashion brand, is holding an Archive sale in which the brand is offering 50–80% off. However, this sale is taking place on some other website (archivesale.aritzia.com) other than the official website of the brand.

This post was shared by a user, @u/Sugarcoated_pill, in which a screenshot of the Aritzia archival sale is shown. The Reddit user wrote,

"My sister received this email at 10:07 am EST (but strangely I didn’t and I’m a higher clientele than her). Site looks real but its strange that it’s on a different site than the Aritzia.com one. Anyone else get this email? Will delete this post if it’s a fake/scam."

In the post, it was mentioned that this sale is going to start on October 5, 2023.

Reddit users react to the viral Aritzia archival sale, worried about their stocks

As the Reddit users came across the viral post of the Canadian brand's archival sale, they started reacting widely to it. Several social media users reacted by saying that as this brand's shoppers, they are hyped about this sale, but as their shareholders, they are stressed.

One of the users on Reddit even commented that it is indeed not a scam and people should keep an eye out for this sale. The comment further read that "something is truly happening lol."

However, it is worth noting that the Canadian fashion brand has not shared any updates about the sale on its official social media handles and website. The luxury fashion brand recently introduced Pamela Anderson as the brand's face for their Fall 2023 campaign.

In the campaign, there were pantsuits, chic blazers, and tailored jackets, and now that internet users are looking forward to this Archive sale, they are hoping that they will get these items on sale as well.

What is the Archive Sale website?

According to the website of the archive sale, they provide insider info on sales and new good stuff from the Canadian fashion brand. It was further written on their website,

"Featuring Everyday Luxury styles you won’t find anywhere else and new product daily — you should probably set a reminder. Or seven."

The post further mentioned,

"Better yet, get notified when the Sale hits — you’ll also get insider info on other sales, new arrivals and more good stuff."

Currently, a timer is also going on about this sale, and at the time of writing, the sale is going to begin in 15 hours.

The luxury fashion brand was in the news earlier this year. The brand organized a summer warehouse sale in Vancouver which saw people lining up for hours to buy the brand's products at discounted prices.

The Canadian women's fashion brand was founded by Brian Hill in Vancouver, British Columbia, in 1984.