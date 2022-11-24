Minecraft Block Friday Sale 2022: All items on sale

Every year, Mojang comes up with a special Minecraft marketplace sale during Black Friday. During the 'Block Friday Sale,' developers offer enviable deals on the Bedrock Edition marketplace. All kinds of paid skin packs and worlds are offered at a massive discount.

The sale period from Mojang lasts from November 22 to 29. Most of the content has a 33% discount, with some as high as 75%

All Minecraft marketplace content on sale this year for Black Friday Sale 2022

Skin Packs

Skin packs on sale (Image via Minecraft)

Minty Teens

Elemental Teens

Sweets and Treats

Color Blast: Neon

Epic Demons

Cottagecore

Bedwars Teens

Camo Mobs

Demonic Slayers

Light and Dark

Jolicraft's Weirdos HD

Mobs and Teens

Dark Suits

Masks in Suits

Mystic RGB Gamers

Mob Sweaters

Spring is coming

Night Slayer

Pretty In Pink

TV Heads HD Skin Pack

Ender Glitches

Holiderps

Geeky's Mobs

Emo Masks

Golden Demons

Mob Videogamers

Enderman Dragon Knight's

Worlds

Loads of worlds are on discount (Image via Minecraft)

Block Animals

Insane Racing

Infinity Skyblock

Weapons Unlimited

Modern House 6

100 TNT

Medieval City Adventure

Toycat's Lets Play World

Hacker Client

Dinosaur Survivors

Underwater Lab Base

Skyblock

City Fun

Weapons 2.0

Custom Hearts

Hex Chunk Challenge

Survive 24 Hours

Furniture Fury

Heist-Masters

More Ores

Ultimate Weapons

Alien Dimension

Bigfoot

Cops and Robbers: Alcatraz

Lucky Dice Land

Planes Expansion

Dragon Expansion

Cobble Clicker

Multipack

Hacker Tower

Skywars 1vs1

Advanced Dragons 2

Hardcore Mode

Morph into mobs!

Trained Pets

Unicorns

Alien Base

Modern Farming

Battle Suits

Fruit Zoo - Tower Defense

Zoo Builder

Superhero Base

Odyssey Builder 2: Revenant

Emoji Pets

Mushroom Kingdom

Skyblock Tycoon+

Anime Academy

Super Apples

Biome Skyblock

Cafe Simluator

Bedwars Dreamwars

Original Bed Wars

Long Weapons

Bed Wars

Minewood Roleplays

Underwater Base

One Block Hackers

Dinosaurs

Starchart: The Creeping Dark

Modern Furniture

Chicken Block'D

City Living 2

Cars Cars Cars

DragonFire: Bedrock Edition

Lucky Block Challenge

Mutant Battle Arena!

100 Days One Block

Stoneblock

Steampunk City

SkyWars

Skyblock 100 Days

More Ores

Diversity

Lucky Block Super Heroes

Deluxe Furniture: Modern Manor

Lucky Block Hacker

Lucky Block Castle

Dragons!

Secret Lava Base

Furniture++

Original Skyblock

Too Much TNT!

Craftable Skyblock!

Scariest Map Ever

Millionairs Furniture

Ultra Hard Survival: Hexed

OP Villager Expansion

Treasure Sky Battle

Craftee Crafting

Secret Bunker!

Skyblock Lucky Block

Mineboat

Seaside City

Sky Quest

Riveria Island

Escape the Nightmare

Shark Attack

Survival But...

Millionaire Mansions 2

Craftable Furniture 2

Downsized: World of Insects

My Life in Sakura Shores

Jungle Royale

Dragons++

Noob vs Pro

SB737 Hardore Survival

Mobs++

Planes Airport 2

Weapon Expansion Ranged

Skycube

Wizard Weapons

100 Days in MC, But...

Ultimate Hacker Base

Mansion Run

Tropical Resort

Police Academy - Roleplay

Lucky Block Race

Elemental Weapons

Life as a Vet

Huge

Rainbow One Block Lukcy Block

Death Swap

One Block

Speedrun Simulator

Pizza Delivery Simulator

Skyblock but Better

Blasters

Rocky Island Resort

Bosses

Find the Sheep

Paleocraft

Pop!

Backpacks Enhanced

Mythical Animals

InfectionZ

Pets 2

Age of the Samurai

Deluxe Furniture: Modern

Ultimate Armor Expansion

One Block Challenge

Infinity Base

Skyblock Lucky Block: Rainbow

Custom Diamonds!

Taiga Survival

Bed Wars: Classic

Hoverboards

Ultimate Dragons

Size Modification

Block Pets

Floor Is Lava

Textures and Mash-ups

Textures and Mash-ups list (Image via Minecraft)

Viqola Isle Mash-Up

Modern Textures HD

Simply Cubed

Perfect Shades

Full of Life

Realistic Textures HD

Super Modern - Trendy Textures

Themed Furniture: Summy Acres with Pets!

Star Odyssey: Beyond Space

The Ultimate City Mash-Up

Dragonfire: The RPG Pack

Medieval Texture Pack

Jolicraft HD

Happy Place

Soft Bits Texture Pack

Furniture Mashup

Ninja Mash-up

Pixel Bits

CreatorPack

How to purchase and download the discounted content?

Sale tab on the main Minecraft marketplace page (Image via Minecraft)

Players must have the latest 1.19.41 Minecraft Bedrock Edition version to see the Block Friday Sale. Once the game opens, players can simply head over to the marketplace and select the 'Sale' tab where all the discounted content will be showcased.

Players can purchase some minecoins by pressing the add button in the top right corner to start buying the discounted content.

