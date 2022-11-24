Minecraft Block Friday Sale 2022: All items on sale

Every year, Mojang comes up with a special Minecraft marketplace sale during Black Friday. During the 'Block Friday Sale,' developers offer enviable deals on the Bedrock Edition marketplace. All kinds of paid skin packs and worlds are offered at a massive discount.
The sale period from Mojang lasts from November 22 to 29. Most of the content has a 33% discount, with some as high as 75%
All Minecraft marketplace content on sale this year for Black Friday Sale 2022
Skin Packs
- Minty Teens
- Elemental Teens
- Sweets and Treats
- Color Blast: Neon
- Epic Demons
- Cottagecore
- Bedwars Teens
- Camo Mobs
- Demonic Slayers
- Light and Dark
- Jolicraft's Weirdos HD
- Mobs and Teens
- Dark Suits
- Masks in Suits
- Mystic RGB Gamers
- Mob Sweaters
- Spring is coming
- Night Slayer
- Pretty In Pink
- TV Heads HD Skin Pack
- Ender Glitches
- Holiderps
- Geeky's Mobs
- Emo Masks
- Golden Demons
- Mob Videogamers
- Enderman Dragon Knight's
Worlds
- Block Animals
- Insane Racing
- Infinity Skyblock
- Weapons Unlimited
- Modern House 6
- 100 TNT
- Medieval City Adventure
- Toycat's Lets Play World
- Hacker Client
- Dinosaur Survivors
- Underwater Lab Base
- Skyblock
- City Fun
- Weapons 2.0
- Custom Hearts
- Hex Chunk Challenge
- Survive 24 Hours
- Furniture Fury
- Heist-Masters
- More Ores
- Ultimate Weapons
- Alien Dimension
- Bigfoot
- Cops and Robbers: Alcatraz
- Lucky Dice Land
- Planes Expansion
- Dragon Expansion
- Cobble Clicker
- Multipack
- Hacker Tower
- Skywars 1vs1
- Advanced Dragons 2
- Hardcore Mode
- Morph into mobs!
- Trained Pets
- Unicorns
- Alien Base
- Modern Farming
- Battle Suits
- Fruit Zoo - Tower Defense
- Zoo Builder
- Superhero Base
- Odyssey Builder 2: Revenant
- Emoji Pets
- Mushroom Kingdom
- Skyblock Tycoon+
- Anime Academy
- Super Apples
- Biome Skyblock
- Cafe Simluator
- Bedwars Dreamwars
- Original Bed Wars
- Long Weapons
- Bed Wars
- Minewood Roleplays
- Underwater Base
- One Block Hackers
- Dinosaurs
- Starchart: The Creeping Dark
- Modern Furniture
- Chicken Block'D
- City Living 2
- Cars Cars Cars
- DragonFire: Bedrock Edition
- Lucky Block Challenge
- Mutant Battle Arena!
- 100 Days One Block
- Stoneblock
- Steampunk City
- SkyWars
- Skyblock 100 Days
- More Ores
- Diversity
- Lucky Block Super Heroes
- Deluxe Furniture: Modern Manor
- Lucky Block Hacker
- Lucky Block Castle
- Dragons!
- Secret Lava Base
- Furniture++
- Original Skyblock
- Too Much TNT!
- Craftable Skyblock!
- Scariest Map Ever
- Millionairs Furniture
- Ultra Hard Survival: Hexed
- OP Villager Expansion
- Treasure Sky Battle
- Craftee Crafting
- Secret Bunker!
- Skyblock Lucky Block
- Mineboat
- Seaside City
- Sky Quest
- Riveria Island
- Escape the Nightmare
- Shark Attack
- Survival But...
- Millionaire Mansions 2
- Craftable Furniture 2
- Downsized: World of Insects
- My Life in Sakura Shores
- Jungle Royale
- Dragons++
- Noob vs Pro
- SB737 Hardore Survival
- Mobs++
- Planes Airport 2
- Weapon Expansion Ranged
- Skycube
- Wizard Weapons
- 100 Days in MC, But...
- Ultimate Hacker Base
- Mansion Run
- Tropical Resort
- Police Academy - Roleplay
- Lucky Block Race
- Elemental Weapons
- Life as a Vet
- Huge
- Rainbow One Block Lukcy Block
- Death Swap
- One Block
- Speedrun Simulator
- Pizza Delivery Simulator
- Skyblock but Better
- Blasters
- Rocky Island Resort
- Bosses
- Find the Sheep
- Paleocraft
- Pop!
- Backpacks Enhanced
- Mythical Animals
- InfectionZ
- Pets 2
- Age of the Samurai
- Deluxe Furniture: Modern
- Ultimate Armor Expansion
- One Block Challenge
- Infinity Base
- Skyblock Lucky Block: Rainbow
- Custom Diamonds!
- Taiga Survival
- Bed Wars: Classic
- Hoverboards
- Ultimate Dragons
- Size Modification
- Block Pets
- Floor Is Lava
Textures and Mash-ups
- Viqola Isle Mash-Up
- Modern Textures HD
- Simply Cubed
- Perfect Shades
- Full of Life
- Realistic Textures HD
- Super Modern - Trendy Textures
- Themed Furniture: Summy Acres with Pets!
- Star Odyssey: Beyond Space
- The Ultimate City Mash-Up
- Dragonfire: The RPG Pack
- Medieval Texture Pack
- Jolicraft HD
- Happy Place
- Soft Bits Texture Pack
- Furniture Mashup
- Ninja Mash-up
- Pixel Bits
- CreatorPack
How to purchase and download the discounted content?
Players must have the latest 1.19.41 Minecraft Bedrock Edition version to see the Block Friday Sale. Once the game opens, players can simply head over to the marketplace and select the 'Sale' tab where all the discounted content will be showcased.
Players can purchase some minecoins by pressing the add button in the top right corner to start buying the discounted content.
