Minecraft beta and preview 1.19.50.25: Patch notes and how to download

Mojang recently released a new Minecraft beta and preview version 1.19.50.25. These beta and preview versions test all kinds of new features that the developers will add to the future stable game version. Mojang releases beta and preview versions to gather feedback from the community and see if the features are working as intended.

After Mojang's annual live show, they added all the upcoming Minecraft 1.20 update features to these beta and preview versions. Users can play around with these features by turning on the 'experimental features' settings. However, 1.19.50.25 is arguably the smallest beta and preview version with only a few changes.

Complete patch notes and directions to download Minecraft beta and preview 1.19.50.25

As with every other Minecraft beta and preview version, Mojang releases a full list of changes and additions in the form of patch notes. This is one of the smallest patch notes made by Mojang since 1.19.50.25 doesn't bring any major changes. Here are the complete patch notes for this beta and preview version:

Features and Bug Fixes

Gameplay

Reverted change to player being pushed while stuck inside a block to iron out some issues with Pistons

Touch

Removed the trivial joystick when the player is on the Raft in the Classic control mode

The new touch controls are now enabled by default

User Interface

Fixed frame rate dropping when hovering over item slots on the Creative inventory screen

Recipes relying on Wood Slabs (e.g., Composter and Lectern) are now previewed properly on the Crafting Table screen

How to download Minecraft beta and preview 1.19.50.25

Downloading Minecraft beta and preview versions is easy on Windows and Xbox but not on iOS and Android. Here are all the steps to download the latest version of the beta and preview version on Windows, Xbox, iOS, and Android devices.

Windows 10/11

Beta and preview game versions can be found on Microsoft Store if a player already owns Bedrock Edition (Image via Sportskeeda)

Head over to Microsoft Store Search for Minecraft Preview Find the game version and go to the store page If players already own Bedrock Edition, they will be able to directly 'Get' the game and download the latest preview version. If they already have the preview, they can update it from the store page.

Xbox

Installation on Xbox is similar to Windows (Image via Sportskeeda)

Head over to Xbox Store Search for Minecraft Preview Players who own Bedrock Edition separately or through Game Pass can also download and install the preview version.

iOS

iOS users need to be on the TestFlight beta program for the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

To download the beta and preview version on iOS, players need to be in the beta program through TestFlight. Since the spots in a beta program are limited, many new players may not be able to play the preview version.

However, if they are in the beta program, they can download the latest beta and preview version 1.19.50.25 from the app store.

Android

Android users can still get into the beta program (Image via Sportskeeda)

Like iOS, Android users also need to get into a beta program to download the preview version. Luckily, the beta program slots are not yet full, and new players can join and download the beta version.

Head to the Play Store, search for the game and join its beta program to download the 1.19.50.25 version.

