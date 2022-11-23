Minecraft Marketplace Block Friday Sale: Everything you need to know

Mojang is hosting its own Black Friday sale on Minecraft Marketplace in Bedrock Edition, funnily called the 'Block Friday Sale.' Black Friday is the Friday after Thanksgiving when people go on a shopping spree due to the high discounts offered by supermarkets and online retailers.

Mojang has been following this custom for some time now, as the Swedish developer recently announced the fifth edition of its annual Block Friday Sale on its popular marketplace. Thousands of Bedrock Edition players will be jumping on the marketplace to hoard all kinds of skins, worlds, and other goodies during this time. They must know everything about the sale event to get the most out of it.

Everything to know about Minecraft Marketplace Block Friday Sale

Duration of the Minecraft Marketplace Block Friday Sale

The Block Friday Sale will be active from November 22 to 28* on Bedrock Edition (Image via Mojang)

First, players must know when the sale will begin and end on the Minecraft Marketplace. Though the Black Friday sale occurs only for a single day in real life, Mojang will discount its products for seven days. This is excellent news for players as they can easily browse through all the content and buy what they like without any hurry.

The Minecraft Marketplace Block Friday Sale began on November 22 and will end on November 29 at 10 am PST. Players living in different time zones can easily convert the time and determine when the sale will end.

What will be given for free?

During the sale event, players can grab a paid skin pack of seven skins for free (Image via Mojang)

During the Block Friday Sale on Minecraft Marketplace, Mojang will give away a paid skin pack called 'Quakers' by Odyssey Builds, free of charge. The pack features seven duck skins. Anyone who wants to claim the giveaway must log into their account and find them on the latest version of the Bedrock Edition game.

This skin pack will offer seven new skins and other unique outfits to try as well. On regular days, this skin pack costs 310 Minecoins; however, it is completely free of charge this week.

Discounts on select products

There are a select number of goodies on the Minecraft Marketplace that are up for sale (Image via Mojang)

Apart from the free skin pack, players can browse through a select list of products for sale during the week. Unfortunately, the entire marketplace does not have a discount. However, players will be able to find three new doorbusters each day, along with some content getting a discount of a whopping 75%.

This might not excite many players as most of the marketplace content is behind a hefty paywall and is yet to be discounted, even during this massive sale. However, there might be some items that players would like to add to their worlds.

