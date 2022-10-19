5 best free add-ons on Minecraft Marketplace in 2022

Minecraft Bedrock Edition has a special in-game marketplace where players can browse and purchase all kinds of officially licensed add-ons for the game. These add-ons greatly enhance the gameplay experience and allow users to explore new maps, worlds, skins, texture packs, and more.

However, most of them cost some Minecoins that can be bought with real-life money. Although buying them is a good way to support Mojang and the creators of these add-ons, most players would love to get free add-ons to simply download and play. Amongst loads of paid add-ons, some are completely free of cost and worth checking out.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are many other free add-ons worth checking out.

Top 5 free add-ons on Minecraft Marketplace (2022)

5) Croco Island

Croco Island is a collaboration between Mojang and Lacoste (Image via Mojang)

Lacoste and Mojang collaborated a few months back to promote each other. While Lacoste has released some Minecraft-related clothing, Mojang has created a complete map called Croco Island, where players can enjoy the collaboration and play mini-games.

The Lacoste-themed map and skins are free to grab from the marketplace in Bedrock Edition. Players will get 30 new skins and a brand new world to explore and play with friends.

4) Among Dinosaurs

Explore a new ancient world filled with various dinosaurs in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

Among Dinosaurs is another free add-on that introduces a new world where players can explore everything related to dinosaurs. With new terrain generation, AI characters, excavation tools, and a plethora of dinosaurs, this has become one of the best free add-ons in the Minecraft marketplace.

Explorers can visit the museum to study and read about different dinosaurs, venture into the world to interact with them, and even excavate fossils and bone remains.

3) Peace Builders

Peace Builders is another free add-on that teaches players about keeping peace in a fun and interactive way (Image via Mojang)

Peace Builders is an educational free add-on to the Minecraft marketplace in which players meet various peacemakers like Jody Williams, Desmond Tutu, Carl Von Ossietzky, and Alfred Nobel. The custom world will have many parts to explore. Players can play mini-games, learn about several peacemakers, and more.

This is essentially a collaboration between Mojang and the Nobel Prize. The add-on has a free curriculum developed by the Nobel Peace Center and Games for Change, including lesson plans and discussion guides for four Nobel Peace Prize laureates.

2) Frozen Planet 2

Frozen Planet 2 is one of the most popular free-to-play add-ons (Image via Mojang)

Mojang has released several free add-ons for Minecraft to raise awareness concerning environmental issues. One of the most famous environmental awareness add-ons released this year is Frozen Planet 2. This is a series on BBC Earth that raises awareness about global warming affecting the world's cold regions.

Players can jump into massive cold biomes to interact with a plethora of custom mobs like whales, lapland bumblebees, polar bears, etc. Mojang will be releasing five worlds in total which will be completely free to play.

1) Mob Vote Skin Pack 2022

This is arguably the most famous and trending free-to-play add-on (Image via Mojang)

Mojang recently hosted a new mob vote for the Minecraft Live 2022 event. The developers announced Sniffer, Rascal, and Tuff Golem as the new mobs and allowed the playerbase to vote for one. This event happened on October 14 and 15.

To promote the event even more, Mojang released a free skin pack add-on with three skins that looked like the three mobs. This allowed players to represent their favorite mobs in a more personalized way. Even though the mob vote has ended, the add-on is worth checking out.

