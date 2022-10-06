How to play Frozen Planet II worlds in Minecraft

As part of its collaboration with the BBC, Minecraft has made new worlds available to Bedrock Edition players based on the Frozen Planet II documentary series.

The five downloadable worlds allow players to learn about the Earth and the effects of climate change.

Originally intended for Minecraft: Education Edition, the Frozen Planet II collection has now been made available via the Minecraft Marketplace. This means players can download the worlds on any Bedrock-compatible platform, including Windows 10, consoles, and Pocket Edition.

The best part is that the worlds are completely free, making them both entertaining and educational without being obstructed by a paywall.

Downloading Frozen Planet II worlds in Minecraft is account-bound

A family of penguins in Minecraft's Frozen Planet II worlds (Image via Mojang)

Thanks to the ease of use of Minecraft Marketplace, fans can quickly and easily download the Frozen Planet II content. With a solid internet connection, players can even download the worlds in seconds across multiple devices.

Downloading the worlds is also account-bound. This means re-downloading them at any time is permitted across multiple devices as long as the same Microsoft account is signed in.

Steps to download and play on Frozen Planet II worlds

Follow these steps to download and play on Frozen Planet II worlds:

Open Minecraft: Bedrock Edition and select the Marketplace button from the main menu. Once the storefront has loaded, you can either select the Worlds button or use the search bar. The search bar is the easier of the two options. Simply open it and enter "Frozen Earth" into the search field before pressing enter. You'll likely find multiple DLCs that use the title "Frozen" in some capacity. You can either scroll down and find the free Frozen World thumbnails or refine your search by sorting the selections. If you select the "Low to High" Minecoin sorting option, Frozen Worlds and Frozen Ocean should appear close to the top. Open the thumbnail for the DLCs. In the top-right corner of the page, there should be a button that reads "Free." Click this button to purchase the content. Tap the button again to begin downloading. The download page will now change to "Create this World." You can click this button to directly jump to world creation using the downloaded world parameters. Enter your desired properties for your new world, including game world, resource packs, difficulty, and the name of the world itself. Press "Create" on the left side of the screen.

That's all there is to it. From here, players can immediately dive into the Frozen Planet II experience and even bring along friends if they'd like. The worlds are primarily educational in nature, but there are no rules saying you can't experiment with Survival or Creative Mode gameplay.

Though the worlds are exceptionally chilly and frozen over, players should have little problem making them their own. Even better, there are tons of arctic creatures inhabiting the worlds' various regions to make things feel a little more realistic.

You may even learn a few things about Earth's environment if you occasionally stop what you're doing to observe the surroundings.

