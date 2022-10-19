Minecraft Live 2022: What will happen to Rascal and Tuff Golem, the losers of Mob Vote?

Before the Minecraft Live event, millions of players and fans participated in this year's mob vote. Mojang showcased three potential mobs and left it to their players to choose between them. During the live show, it was announced that the Sniffer had won the mob vote and would be added to the game soon.

Even though the Sniffer won by more than half the total votes, there were still thousands of fans who rooted for the other two, the Rascal and Tuff Golem. After the mob vote results were announced, they flocked to different social media platforms to express their sorrow.

What will happen to the Rascal and Tuff Golem after Minecraft Live 2022's mob vote?

If you look at previous voting events hosted by Mojang, you can see a random pattern in them. The votes were not always conducted for mobs, but for biomes as well. Along with their main features, there were generally several smaller features that each voting candidate had. Although the losers of those votes were not added to Minecraft, certain smaller features from them were later added in future updates.

For instance, a few mobs and items like frogs, goats, and boats with chests were showcased in 2019, but were only added in 2021 and 2022 alongside the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update and The Wild update. However, many other features that were showcased in other voting competitions have still not been added to Minecraft.

Due to Mojang's random nature of adding features from losing participants in voting competitions, it is currently unclear if we will ever see the Rascal or Tuff Golem in the game. There is a small chance that Mojang may listen to their community and potentially add them to future Minecraft updates, but this is merely speculation.

As of now, we can only wait and hope that Mojang adds them in the future since it is obvious that they won't be added with the 1.20 update.

How Sniffer defeated the Rascal and Tuff Golem

Mob Vote 2022 results:

Sniffer - 55.1%

Rascal - 27.7%

Tuff golem - 17.2%



This year's mob vote saw Sniffer win by the largest margin of any vote hosted by Mojang. With more than half the votes going to the lost ancient mob, the Sniffer was far ahead of the Rascal and Tuff Golem. Reportedly, over 3.5 million people participated in the voting process, with the Sniffer raking up 1.9 million of those votes.

The difference in margin reveals how the Rascal and Tuff Golem were clearly not the favorites amongst fans. Unfortunately, this may reduce their chances of being featured in future updates since Mojang will not be too keen on adding mobs that have lost by such a significant margin, although nothing can be said with certainty.

What were Rascal and Tuff Golem's features?

Tuff Golem can act as a showpiece statue by holding items (Image via CurseForge)

According to Mojang, Tuff Golems has a strange habit of occasionally freezing and then moving around later. Whenever they are mobile, they will be able to pick up an item by raising it on a red cloth and moving it around. While this behavior does not really help players in any way, it can be a unique mob to have in one's base to showcase items.

Rascal can play hide and seek, rewarding players those who find it three times in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

Found in Mineshafts, the Rascal is a shy mob that will run away and hide if players try to find them. However, if a gamer finds this mob three times, the Rascal will come out and give them a gift in the form of a special item.

