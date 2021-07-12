5 best dinosaur mods for Minecraft

Many Minecraft players, playing the game for a long time, might feel bored of the everyday survival experience. To spice things up, they can install mods in the game. Mods are external programs that can change the look of vanilla Minecraft from the inside out.

Modders are one of the most significant parts of the Minecraft community, as many Minecrafters enjoy playing the reshaped versions of the game. Many famous Minecraft mods have unique mobs, such as dinosaurs and dragons. This article covers the best mods to install that will add dinosaurs to Minecraft.

Some of the best Dinosaur mods in Minecraft

1) JurassiCraft

This mod will add ten different dinosaurs to Minecraft, and as it is still actively being updated, there is a chance that players might see even more dinosaurs in future updates. Along with dinosaurs, this mod adds many new items, some of which are prehistoric plants, fossils, decorations, and vehicles.

2) Prehistoric Eclipse

Image via CurseForge

Prehistoric Eclipse is still in early beta, so it may be slightly unstable. As of now, there are a total of 15 different dinosaurs, and most of them can mate as well.

Baby dinosaurs can be found in nests and tamed with bones. Carnivorous dinosaurs will always be aggressive towards the player. Minecrafters can use a hunter's bow to shoot Dakotaraptor arrows, which deal extra two damage than a regular arrow.

3) Dinosaur Dimension

Image via CurseForge

In this cool dinosaur-based mod, players can explore a different dimension where the eight different dinosaurs live. To enter the dinosaur dimension, players need to create a portal using Cave Painting blocks and ignite it with time flint.

4) PaleoCraft

This mod aims to add scientifically accurate representations of dinosaurs to Minecraft. Along with dinosaurs, Paleocraft introduces some other prehistoric creatures such as megalodon as well. Players looking for a simple dinosaur mod must try this mod, and they will be amazed by the high-definition textures of the dinosaurs.

5) The Lost Worlds

In this mod, players are taken back to the Permian age between 299 and 251 million. The Lost Worlds mod adds many features, some of which allow its players to build their own Jurassic park with items such as DNA extractors, personal computers, and fossil grinders.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen