10 best Minecraft addons in 2022

Almost every player began their journey into the realm of Minecraft with default settings in an easy difficulty-level world. Eventually, players switch to normal and hard difficulty. After playing the hard difficulty, hardcore mode is the last difficult stage in vanilla Minecraft.

Even though the game never ends, players might get tired of the game. Players can install addons to spice up the vanilla gameplay and make the game enjoyable again. Like Java Editions has mods, Bedrock Edition allows addons to make game modifications.

Minecraft has one of the largest modding communities, with thousands of enthusiastic developers creating mods and addons. In this article, players can find some of the best addons for Bedrock Edition.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.

Best addons to install in Minecraft

10) Raiyon's Dynamic Lighting Addon

Optifine is one of the most famous mods for Java Edition, and dynamic lighting comes under its most notable features. Bedrock Edition can get the same dynamic lighting feature using Raiyon's Dynamic Lighting Addon.

Light-emitting blocks will also spread light when held or dropped by the player with dynamic lighting. This way, players can explore dark caves without crafting hundreds of torches to light up the cave.

Download Raiyon's Dynamic Lighting Addon from here.

9) WorldEdit

WorldEdit is another popular Minecraft mod, especially among mega builders and map makers. Players can change any aspect of the world using WorldEdit. WorldEdit is usually used to create, copy, rotate, or cut shapes and sizes.

WorldEdit addon has most of the features from the original WorldEdit mod for Java Edition. The creator has been updating the addon to bring Java parity.

Download WorldEdit from here.

8) Actual Guns

Players tired of using the same weapons can try the Actual Guns addon to add a variety of weapons. It is the first Bedrock addon to add guns. Along with real-life guns, developers have also included custom weapons and swords. Players can get assault rifles, snipers, pistols, sub-machine guns, etc.

Download Actual Guns addon from here.

7) Prehistoric Animalia Wave

Ever wanted to enjoy the majesty of dinosaurs in Minecraft? If yes, try the Prehistoric Animalia Wave addon to add a wide variety of dinosaurs from the prehistoric era. This addon includes over ten types of new mobs.

Some dinosaurs are hostile towards the player, while others can be tamed. The addon also features drops from dinosaurs, custom weapons, armor, and more.

Download Prehistoric Animalia Wave from here.

6) Naruto Jedy

Naruto fans would love the Naruto Jedy addon. This addon brings various abilities from the Naruto-verse to Minecraft. This addon turns MC into a Naruto game by adding skills like Sharingan, Byakugan, Mangekyo, Rinnegan, Susanoos, etc.

This addon features separate stats such as HP, Chakra, Chakra Limit, Training Points, etc. In Naruto Jedy, players can become Jinchuuriki and fight Bijuus.

Download Naruto Jedy from here.

5) SERP Pokédrock

SERP Pokédrock is similar to the Pixelmon mod for Java Edition. This addon is quite popular among Bedrock players despite having only Generation 1 Pokémons.

Players can find Pokémons scattered all over the Overworld. The type of Pokémon that will spawn depends on the location. For example, bug-type Pokémons spawn in forests while aquatic types spawn in oceans.

Download SERP Pokédrock from here.

4) Morph Plus

Morph Plus is a simple Minecraft addon that lets the player turn into 30 different kinds of mobs. By morphing into a mob, players get their appearance and abilities. Enderman can teleport, blaze can shoot fire, snow golem can shoot snowballs, etc.

But be careful as many mobs also have debuffs. For example, zombie starts burning in daylight, enderman takes damage during rain or in water, etc.

Download Morph Plus from here.

3) True Survival - Zombie Apocalypse

The idea of a zombie apocalypse is trendy among Minecrafters. There are lots of custom maps and mods based around zombies. Bedrock players can install the True Survival addon to play in a world flooded with dangerous zombies.

There are over 20 different types of zombies in this addon. Various guns are also available in the addon to defeat these menacing undead.

Download True Survival from here.

2) Mutant Creatures

After making some progress, normal monsters like creepers, zombies, and skeletons become easier to deal with in Minecraft. Players wanting to face more dangerous mobs can play Mutant Creatures addon to get mutant versions of regular hostile mobs.

In Mutant Creatures addons, there are mutant versions of zombie, husk, enderman, skeleton, stray, wither skeleton, and many other mobs. Players can use an item called Chemical X to turn a mob into a mutant.

Download Mutant Creatures from here.

1) More Tools

More Tools is a massive Minecraft addon featuring more than 35 armor types, 20 decoration items, and 720 new tools. Players can use resources like blazed quartz, enderite, amethyst, magma cream, lapis quartz, and more to make new variants of pickaxe, sword, axe, hoe, shovel, and more.

The addon is renowned for custom tools like mace, hammer, scythe, karambit, etc. Players will probably have to learn about all these new items and how they work.

Download More Tools addon from here.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar