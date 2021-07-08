Top 5 Minecraft WorldEdit commands players need to know

WorldEdit is a very common mod utilized by builders within Minecraft. It was released almost 11 years ago and rapidly established itself as one of the biggest and most popular mods to exist for Minecraft.

The mean appeal in WorldEdit is primarily its ability to exponentially increase the efficiency in which large-scale builds can be assembled. There are dozens of unique WorldEdit commands to suit a variety of different building requirements.

In this article, the best and most helpful general commands for WorldEdit will be showcased and explained, perfect for those new to the mod.

5 most helpful WorldEdit commands to learn in Minecraft

1.) //copy, //cut and //paste

Perhaps some of the most popular commands, the commands used for copy and pasting do exactly what they say on the tin.

To use these commands to copy and paste builds, players should select a region with their WorldEdit wand and then type the //copy command or the //cut command depending on whether they want to keep the original (copy to keep original and cut to delete original).

After this, players should paste the structure that they copied using the //paste command. This can dramatically speed up the building process when the player needs to create a lot of the same structure.

2.) //move

This command will move everything in the selected area by a specified amount of blocks in the direction that the player is facing.

The syntax for this command is //move <amount of blocks to move>.

3.) //schematic

This command is very useful to players who plan to use the same structures in multiple different Minecraft projects.

To use this command, players should select an area with their worldedit wand followed by typing //schematic save. This will save the selected structure to a new file that can be reloaded at any time with the command //schematic load.

Once the schematic has been loaded, players can use //paste to place the structure.

4.) //smooth and //regen

The command //smooth can be used in a selected region to flatten out a piece of land.

Flattened land in Minecraft is particularly important when building, as it makes it significantly easier for players to build.

Should players accidentally smooth out too much land, the simple command //regen can be used. This will restore land to its earliest seed-generated form.

5.) //replace

Another highly useful and very popular command among Minecraft builders, //replace allows players to change one type of block into another.

To use this command, players should first select the area they want to work on, then type //replace <original block id> <new block id>. This will change the original block to the new block.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod