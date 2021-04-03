Zombies are one of the most iconic mobs in Minecraft. Even some non-Minecraft gamers know about the zombie mobs that spawn in this game.

Zombies are common hostile mobs that spawn during the night and in dark places. Players are not the only targets of these undead mobs. Zombies also hunt down iron golems, villagers, wandering traders, snow golems, and baby turtles. Luckily for players, zombies are not too strong and are easy to fight in Minecraft.

Using mods, players can turn these dull mobs into powerful and scary ones. Mods can change entity behavior and add new gameplay, mobs and blocks. Some zombie mods can bring about a zombie apocalypse or give amazing intelligence to these bloodthirsty mobs.

5 Best Zombie mods in Minecraft

Image via Zombie Awareness

As players might be able to guess, the zombie awareness mod brings "awareness" to the dull zombies. If a player gets hurt, they will start dropping blood on the ground. Zombies are attracted to the player's blood and will start following the blood spots.

Zombies are also attracted to torches and sounds in this mod. Be careful when placing torches in caves and bases. Placing a block or mining one can alert zombies nearby. Players who are bored of normal zombies can try this mod to experience smart zombies.

Image via More Zombie Mod

Well, one kind of zombie is not enough to scare players. This mod adds new types of zombies to Minecraft, along with a new scary dimension. More Zombie mod also adds new loot drops such as zombie eyes and the god totem. Players can summon a Zombie God using god totems.

Image via Rotten Creatures

Players looking for more new types of zombies should use the Rotten Creatures Mod. In this zombie mod, players will come across eight types of unique zombies. Each zombie has a special ability. Frostbitten zombies can freeze players, swampy zombies apply blindness and poison effect, and so on.

These new zombies also drop unique items after dying. Burned Zombie drops infernal flesh that can be used as fuel. Players can obtain treasure chests by killing Dead Beard, the Captain of the Drowned Pirates.

Image via Hostile Worlds - Invasion Mod

Hostile Worlds - Invasions brings a zombie apocalypse to Minecraft. In Hostile Worlds, players will have to survive a zombie invasion once every three days.

Zombies can mine and enter the player's base. Players can change the difficulty level of the zombies. At higher difficulty, larger hordes of zombies will spawn with diamond weapons and armor.

The invasion starts with miner zombies creating a path to the player's base. Next, zombies and other undead mobs start attacking the players until dawn comes. Players can skip invasions three times in a row using the sacrifice block.

Image via Decimation Mod

Decimation is one of the scariest zombie mods in all of Minecraft. Players have only one goal in Decimation - survive. There are cities filled with zombies looking for survivors. Players have to survive and protect themselves from a virus infection spreading everywhere.

This mod contains many interesting features such as skills and NPC trading. Players can improve their skills to have a better chance at surviving. There are safe zones where players can trade various items, including guns. Players have to keep their health, hunger, and many other factors in check to survive the apocalypse in Minecraft.