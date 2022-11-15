5 best skin packs for Minecraft Bedrock Edition (2022)

In Minecraft Bedrock Edition, players can browse through hundreds of skin packs to install. These offer various kinds of outfits that are somewhat related to one another. This is exclusive to Bedrock Edition as Java doesn't have the skin pack system.

Skin packs can be about anything: a film series, a group of celebrities, popular memes, etc. Though there are thousands of third-party options available on the web, the ones present in the Minecraft Bedrock Edition marketplace are much easier to get and install.

These are officially approved by Mojang and will be easily compatible with the latest game version. Here are some of the best skin packs from the marketplace.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are many other community-made skin packs worth checking out as well.

5 brilliant skin packs for Minecraft Bedrock Edition in 2022

1) Young Gru skin pack

Young Gru is a famous character from Minions: The Rise of Gru film series (Image via Mojang)

Young Gru is a popular fictional character from the movie Minions: The Rise of Gru. This is a prequel to the Despicable Me series and depicts the younger years of the main character.

Players can get a detailed HD version of the character's skin in Minecraft Bedrock Edition simply by searching Young Gru in the marketplace. The only downside is that this skin pack only has one skin, that of the character.

2) Summer Beach Party skin pack

This is a vibrant-looking skin pack with eight different skins to try in Minecraft Bedrock Edition (Image via Mojang)

As the name implies, this is a fun-filled skin pack that offers eight unique outfits for players to try. All of them have beach-related clothing and accessories. Additionally, they are also in HD, making the skin pop even more.

This skin pack is one of the most famous in the marketplace with thousands of people downloading and even rating it.

3) Stonehill Castle world and skin pack

This pack not only offers skins, but a completely new map to explore as well in Minecraft Bedrock Edition (Image via Mojang)

If players want more than just a few skins, they can check out the Stonehill Castle. Not only does this pack offers 10 new outfits, but also gives an entire custom world with a massive castle from the middle ages to explore.

Players can wear their new skins and feel at home in the stunning and royal castle. There are many other points of interest in the entire world as well.

4) YouTube Creators skin pack

Get 12 unique skins of your favorite YouTuber through this skin pack in Minecraft Bedrock Edition (Image via Mojang)

Recently, all Minecraft videos hit a total of one trillion views on YouTube. To celebrate this massive achievement, Mojang released a special skin pack with 12 skins from the different YouTubers who helped the game reach this milestone.

Players can choose from creators like LDShadowlady, Jazzghost, Logdotzip, and many more. Thousands have already downloaded this skin pack and rated it on the marketplace.

5) Mob Vote 2022 skin pack

Wear several unique skin packs inspired by mobs showcased in the Mob Vote 2022 (Image via Mojang)

Mob Vote 2022 was held by Mojang right before their annual live show. Three mobs competed against each other as millions of players voted for their favorite entity. The Sniffer was announced the winner with more than half the votes going to the ancient entity.

To promote the Mob Vote, Mojang released a special pack with 12 different skins related to the three creatures. Apart from the three regular mob skins, players also get different variantions to try with this offering.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes