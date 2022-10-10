Top 5 things to know about Minecraft Live Mob Vote 2022

Beginning on October 14, 2022, at 12 noon EDT, Minecraft Live's Mob Vote will begin. In it, fans will be able to select their favorite candidate they want to be included in a future content update for the title. This year's options are the Sniffer, the Rascal, and the Tuff Golem.

For newer Minecraft players, the Mob Vote may be somewhat surprising or confusing. Fortunately, this event is essentially a yearly occurrence, and Mojang is always implementing new ways so players can cast their votes.

However, there are a few things to be aware of if this is your first time participating in the Mob Vote or if you haven't taken part in one for a while. Below, Minecraft lovers can find a quick breakdown of what to know.

Important things Minecraft players need to know about this year's Mob Vote

5) The winner's announcement date

Dancing frogs were featured in Minecraft Live's announcement trailer this year (Image via Minecraft/YouTube)

Though this year's event will begin on October 14, the voting will take place over a 24-hour period. Once the fanbase has been heard and the votes collated, Mojang will announce the winner during Minecraft Live 2022's stream. It's unclear what during the broadcast this will happen, but the livestream begins at 12 pm EDT on October 15.

Furthermore, if fans want to catch the event a little early, they can watch the pre-show at 11:30 am EDT. Players can catch the event via Minecraft's official channels on YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook, as well as on the game's official website.

4) How to get a closer look at the candidates

Mojang has announced a new way to experience its live event and mob vote (Image via Mojang)

After substantial testing in previous events, Mojang has introduced a feature providing a new hands-on experience for fans. Specifically, players will be able to open the Bedrock Edition of the game and enter a Mojang-made server directly from the main menu.

Here, gamers from around the world can enjoy a carnival-themed map centered on the new content that will be featured during the live event, including the Mob Vote contestants.

The carnival map won't be purely exploratory either, as there will be plenty of mini-games to enjoy before the vote's winner is announced. This Bedrock server will even allow players to vote for their preferred mob from within the game itself.

3) How to vote for your favorite mob

The game's official launcher will provide voting options (Image via Mojang)

Participating in the Mob Vote this year is easier than ever, thanks to changes made by Mojang. While fans can cast their votes from within the developer-made Bedrock server, this is only one of many methods. In addition to the in-game voting, the community can cast their vote via the game's launcher as well as directly on Minecraft.net.

It's important to note that each gamer only has the ability to vote once. No matter which way you choose to cast your pick, you only get one shot, so be sure to think things over wisely.

2) Examining the candidates

The Sniffer, Rascal, and Tuff Golem in a Minecraft Live promotional art (Image via Mojang)

Just like in previous years, community members will be able to select from three different mobs to be implemented in future updates. Each mob comes with its own distinct personality and behavior, as well as its own way of being useful to players in-game in some fashion.

The Sniffer is a dinosaur-like creature that somewhat resembles a dirt block. It gets its name from the ability to "sniff" out seeds that it finds while searching the ground. This ancient mob loves plants, and Mojang's trailer for the creature states that the community may get some new plant life if they vote for the Sniffer this year.

The Rascal is something of a mischievous and shadowy mob compared to its counterparts. It loves nothing more than playing hide-and-seek with players and can be spotted deep underground where there are plenty of places to keep out of sight. If found three times, the creature will bestow its playmate with quality loot, such as enchanted tools.

Last but not least is the Tuff Golem. This creature appears to be a statue made of tuff blocks that come alive. Though the mob doesn't offer special loot or plant seeds, the entity does have the ability to be given an item that it can display as it roams your base. The Tuff Golem should make for an excellent way to decorate your home if it wins the Mob Vote.

1) What happens to losers?

The Allay won last year's Mob Vote and was implemented during The Wild Update (Image via Mojang)

Sadly, only one of Minecraft's new and unique mobs can win the Mob Vote. However, that doesn't mean the Minecraft critters that lose are gone forever. According to Ulraf, one of the game's developers, losers of the event are stored away for future reference.

As per the same individual, losers of Minecraft's Mob Vote are placed in Mojang's "IdeasLibrary." This is a lesser-known part of the game's development cycle that uses previously-brainstormed assets. Even if a Mob Vote entity isn't implemented right away, it may just make a return in some form or fashion down the road.

