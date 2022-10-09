Top 5 things to know before voting in Minecraft Mob Vote 2022

Mojang has always loved to share future update ideas with the Minecraft community. The developers keep players updated with game development by releasing snapshots, beta versions, and even dev diaries for some exciting insider information. Every year, Mojang hosts a livestream event to announce upcoming major updates for MC games.

In the livestream, Mojang reveals the next big set of changes along with several features. This year's Minecraft Live will be featuring a Mob Vote. Like every iteration, there are three candidates but only one will be able to make it into the game.

Mob Vote 2022 is slightly different from the previous mob and biome polls. Here are five things players should know before participating in this year's event.

What to know about Minecraft Mob Vote 2022

1) Mob Vote 2022 won't take place on Twitter

All the previous voting polls took place on Twitter. Though it was pretty easy and simple, there were some significant issues with using Twitter for conducting polls. First, people were able to cast multiple votes by using different accounts, with popular YouTubers encouraging their fans to choose specific mobs.

Many players were angry at popular gaming influencers like Dream, GeorgeNotFound, and more. To avoid such chaos, Mojang finally decided to move their polls away from Twitter. As such, players will have three ways to vote for their favorite mob this year:

A Minecraft Bedrock server

Official minecraft.net website

Official game launcher

2) Polls will be open for 24 hours

Minecraft @Minecraft



Rascal

Sniffer

Tuff golem



The Mob Vote begins October 14 at noon EDT and will stay open for 24 hours. Choose wisely! Only one mystery remains: Which mob will you vote for?RascalSnifferTuff golemThe Mob Vote begins October 14 at noon EDT and will stay open for 24 hours. Choose wisely! Only one mystery remains: Which mob will you vote for?◾ Rascal◾ Sniffer◾ Tuff golemThe Mob Vote begins October 14 at noon EDT and will stay open for 24 hours. Choose wisely! https://t.co/e4ZwQqc5a3

This year, players will have 24 hours to vote for their favorite mob. They are advised to take their time and think about which candidate they would love to see in the game as there is no need to hurry with making the choice.

Polls will open on October 14, noon EDT, and will be up until Minecraft Live 2022, which will be streamed on October 15, noon EDT.

3) Candidates that lose might arrive in later updates

Minecraft @Minecraft Which mobs are trying to join Minecraft? 🤔



Tiny Vu, Tiny Agnes, and Tiny Jens are on the case! Stay tuned... Which mobs are trying to join Minecraft? 🤔Tiny Vu, Tiny Agnes, and Tiny Jens are on the case! Stay tuned... https://t.co/q46jxOim39

The developers have always claimed that losers of the mob and biome votes are moved to the "Ideas Library" and might see the light of the day in a future update. In the 1.19, Mojang added Mangrove Swamps, an improved variant of swamps which lost the Biome Vote in 2019.

Many players get disappointed after Mob votes, as only one can be a winner. If a particular candidate matches the update's theme, Mojang will consider adding them even if they lost the vote. Thus, players shouldn't feel too sad if their favorite mob loses the polls. Even if it doesn't get added later, the modding community will make sure to add it to Minecraft.

4) One vote per account

This time, players must sign in using their Microsoft account to participate in Mob Vote 2022. Earlier polls were conducted on Twitter and received votes from non-Minecraft players and extra accounts. Players with multiple MC profiles will be able to cast just as many votes.

5) What every mob brings to the table

Every Mob Vote has interesting candidates with the potential to become an excellent addition to Minecraft, and this year's candidates have many unique features as well. Here are the key gameplay additions that every mob will bring if they win the vote:

Sniffer: An ancient mob whose egg generates inside loot chests found in underwater ruins. It will also bring new varieties of plants to the game.

Rascal: A hide-and-seek-loving mob found in mineshafts of the Overworld. After a Rascal has been spotted three times, it will drop a reward. It can give out enchanted pickaxes, ores, and some other unrevealed items.

Tuff Golem: It is a decorative mob that switches between being a statue and moving around. The Tuff Golem's purpose is to showcase items and flex its beautiful cloak.

