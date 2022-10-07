Minecraft 1.20 update Mob Vote: Date, time, confirmed mobs, and more revealed

After much anticipation, all three Minecraft Live Mob Vote candidates have been revealed. Mojang recently released a teaser trailer for the Sniffer and the Rascal, and they have now shown off the Tuff Golem.

The Tuff Golem is a strong contender for the victor of this year's Mob Vote. The trailer showcases its fun nature, though none of this year's mob candidates are hostile. Here's everything to know about the Tuff Golem, its opponents, and the date and time for voting.

Tuff Golem announced: What players need to know about the potential Minecraft mob

The Sniffer and the Rascal have steep competition. The latest teaser reveals the third and final candidate, the Tuff Golem. The official vote will be held on October 14 at noon EST.

If players want to vote for the Tuff Golem or any of the three mobs, a Twitter account is no longer required like in years past. Instead of two brief polls posted in the span of an hour, players have a lot longer to vote and many more places to do so.

The Tuff Golem, Rascal, or Sniffer can be selected in one of three places:

The Minecraft launcher

The official website

A special Bedrock server

Any of these locations will have the Minecraft Mob Vote for 24 hours beginning on October 14 at noon EST. If players change their minds, the vote can be transferred during that period of time.

Once the Minecraft Live 2022 stream begins, all voting will be over, and the winner will be announced during the stream.

What to know about the newest candidate

Minecraft @Minecraft



Voting begins October 14! Mob Vote reveal: How about a statue that comes alive? The tuff golem could be your mob of choice! redsto.ne/Tuff-golem-TW Voting begins October 14! Mob Vote reveal: How about a statue that comes alive? The tuff golem could be your mob of choice! redsto.ne/Tuff-golem-TWVoting begins October 14! https://t.co/N38PA9AZBu

The teaser trailer features Tiny Agnes and Tiny Jens investigating the final mystery revolving around Tiny Vu's hats. In the trailer, they visit his house and see that he has a lot of items. These items begin moving around as they are carried by statues that have come to life, Tuff Golems.

These creatures are made out of tuff and appear to be able to hold one item and walk around with it. It is currently unclear if that means it will follow players wherever they go, like the Allay.

If so, it could be used as extra inventory space. A shulker box or a bundle, likely coming in Minecraft 1.20, could be put there with lots of items if that's the case.

Either way, this mob clearly has something to do with art. It's very possible that new paintings, statues, and other artistic features are getting added to the game, but that's only if the mob wins the vote.

Tuff Golems will also have the ability to freeze and unfreeze, though the trailer does not mention what that might be useful for or how to trigger it. It's possible that the mob could be sentient and choose when to do so on its own.

The Copper Golem lost last year (Image via Mojang)

Mojang does not bother with mobs that don't win votes, like the Iceologer, the Great Hunger, the Moobloom, and the Glare from previous years. However, it does appear that they're reusing an idea from an old mob candidate. Last year, the Copper Golem lost in the second round. It was supposed to give copper a wider scope of use had it been victorious.

Now, the Tuff Golem is going to give tuff a wider scope of use. In fact, the mob is very likely going to be crafted out of the block, similar to the recipe for an Iron Golem. If it wins, that would be the first use for tuff apart from building.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes