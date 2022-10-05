What happens to the losers of Minecraft Mob Vote?

Minecraft's Mob Vote will return on October 14, 2022, and last until October 15, 2022.
Only one of the three candidates in the Mob Vote will be implemented into a future content update. This leaves some community members wondering what happens to those who fail to win.
Fortunately, curious Minecraft fans got their answer shortly after the announcement of 2022's Mob Vote.
According to Ulraf, a developer at Mojang, the mobs who lose the vote will be kept in the company's "IdeasLibrary." This repository has been referenced in the past, but it apparently keeps note of various aspects of Minecraft that go unimplemented.
Minecraft: What is Mojang's IdeasLibrary?
According to Ulraf, the Minecraft development team at Mojang very rarely throws out ideas for the game.
The IdeaLibrary exists to store potential ideas that didn't garner popularity within the community or didn't seem feasible for gameplay at a given time. Mojang will keep these features in mind in case they can be implemented at a later date.
The creation of the IdeasLibrary is an excellent move by Mojang. Since the development of Minecraft requires plenty of creativity, simply scrapping decent ideas for the game would be regressive towards the creative process.
After Ulraf released his tweet, some players were curious about how the IdeasLibrary operates. Since it is a relatively quiet aspect of Mojang's development process, some have questioned how a feature or mob works its way from the IdeasLibrary into the game itself.
The fact of the matter is that Mojang hasn't been forthright on how exactly they utilize the IdeasLibrary. However, the notion that the developer keeps existing ideas tucked away for later updates is something worth feeling comfort in. Many players were passionate about previous mob inclusions, such as the copper golem, which lost the Mob Vote in 2021 to the allay.
Although the IdeasLibrary is a welcome part of Minecraft's development cycle, it's certainly quite enigmatic. It's only reasonable then that players are skeptical about how the repository is used. The community has scarcely seen proof of panned features making a return to the game in some capacity.
For example, many of the previous Mob Vote losers have yet to resurface in any Minecraft content updates. This doesn't necessarily mean that they won't appear in the future, but the community has so far seen little proof of the IdeasLibrary in action. Perhaps this will change in 2023, with a whole new slew of updates set to be released.
At any rate, there is some reassurance to be found that the losers of this year's Mob Vote won't simply be cast to the wind after the contest concludes.
Nothing is guaranteed, but the IdeasLibrary likely inspires hope among community members who are hoping that their preferred option in the Mob Vote continues on in some capacity.
Mojang has to keep its in-house production under wraps to keep players excited. However, it doesn't hurt to know that some ideas aren't being completely discarded.
