What happens to the losers of Minecraft Mob Vote?

Minecraft's Mob Vote will return on October 14, 2022, and last until October 15, 2022.

Only one of the three candidates in the Mob Vote will be implemented into a future content update. This leaves some community members wondering what happens to those who fail to win.

Fortunately, curious Minecraft fans got their answer shortly after the announcement of 2022's Mob Vote.

According to Ulraf, a developer at Mojang, the mobs who lose the vote will be kept in the company's "IdeasLibrary." This repository has been referenced in the past, but it apparently keeps note of various aspects of Minecraft that go unimplemented.

Ulraf @_Ulraf_



[You can share this with your friend that knows FOR SURE that the losers are GONE FOREVER ] This is your yearly reminder that the mobs who won't win in the mob vote this year will go to our IdeasLibrary[You can share this with your friend that knows FOR SURE that the losers are GONE FOREVER This is your yearly reminder that the mobs who won't win in the mob vote this year will go to our IdeasLibrary™ 📚[You can share this with your friend that knows FOR SURE that the losers are GONE FOREVER 💀] https://t.co/QmrGmf7E2n

Minecraft: What is Mojang's IdeasLibrary?

The copper golem mob, one of the mobs that lost the vote in 2021 to the allay (Image via Mojang)

According to Ulraf, the Minecraft development team at Mojang very rarely throws out ideas for the game.

The IdeaLibrary exists to store potential ideas that didn't garner popularity within the community or didn't seem feasible for gameplay at a given time. Mojang will keep these features in mind in case they can be implemented at a later date.

Ulraf @_Ulraf_ means that they *might* be added in the future but are not *promised* to be added in the future



Basically, if they are a good fit for some future update we might pick them up again but you are forfeiting your right to bug us about them 🤗 Going to our IdeasLibrarymeans that they *might* be added in the future but are not *promised* to be added in the futureBasically, if they are a good fit for some future update we might pick them up again but you are forfeiting your right to bug us about them 🤗 Going to our IdeasLibrary™ means that they *might* be added in the future but are not *promised* to be added in the future 💜Basically, if they are a good fit for some future update we might pick them up again but you are forfeiting your right to bug us about them 🤗

Felix "Xilefian" @Xilefian @_Ulraf_ I think also the ideas library doesn't mean if they are added they'll be exactly as seen, some things are just good ideas, but fit better in other forms (perhaps not even as a mob, maybe the idea becomes an item/block/biome/dimension) @_Ulraf_ I think also the ideas library doesn't mean if they are added they'll be exactly as seen, some things are just good ideas, but fit better in other forms (perhaps not even as a mob, maybe the idea becomes an item/block/biome/dimension)

The creation of the IdeasLibrary is an excellent move by Mojang. Since the development of Minecraft requires plenty of creativity, simply scrapping decent ideas for the game would be regressive towards the creative process.

After Ulraf released his tweet, some players were curious about how the IdeasLibrary operates. Since it is a relatively quiet aspect of Mojang's development process, some have questioned how a feature or mob works its way from the IdeasLibrary into the game itself.

Danbearpig @Danbearpig2 @_Ulraf_ And just how often do things come out of the “ideas library”? What if the mob vote was between two new ideas and a runner up brought out of the library? So far there’s no sign of a way out of the library. @_Ulraf_ And just how often do things come out of the “ideas library”? What if the mob vote was between two new ideas and a runner up brought out of the library? So far there’s no sign of a way out of the library.

Andrew @Andrew76984254 @Danbearpig2 @_Ulraf_ Well the allay was initially going to be a nether update mob, so it looks like that one was tucked away and reused. @Danbearpig2 @_Ulraf_ Well the allay was initially going to be a nether update mob, so it looks like that one was tucked away and reused.

Danbearpig @Danbearpig2 @Andrew76984254 @_Ulraf_ It wasn’t part of any mob vote. That wasn’t part of Nether update publicity. Between 2017, 2020, and 2021 seven mobs have been put in this “library”. There’ll be two more this year. I’ll believe it when I see it that they could show up later. @Andrew76984254 @_Ulraf_ It wasn’t part of any mob vote. That wasn’t part of Nether update publicity. Between 2017, 2020, and 2021 seven mobs have been put in this “library”. There’ll be two more this year. I’ll believe it when I see it that they could show up later.

Ayleen C.DC. Flores @acdcflores @_Ulraf_ I sure hope they resurface again at some Minecraft update. I just feel bad for the losing mobs :( @_Ulraf_ I sure hope they resurface again at some Minecraft update. I just feel bad for the losing mobs :(

The fact of the matter is that Mojang hasn't been forthright on how exactly they utilize the IdeasLibrary. However, the notion that the developer keeps existing ideas tucked away for later updates is something worth feeling comfort in. Many players were passionate about previous mob inclusions, such as the copper golem, which lost the Mob Vote in 2021 to the allay.

Although the IdeasLibrary is a welcome part of Minecraft's development cycle, it's certainly quite enigmatic. It's only reasonable then that players are skeptical about how the repository is used. The community has scarcely seen proof of panned features making a return to the game in some capacity.

For example, many of the previous Mob Vote losers have yet to resurface in any Minecraft content updates. This doesn't necessarily mean that they won't appear in the future, but the community has so far seen little proof of the IdeasLibrary in action. Perhaps this will change in 2023, with a whole new slew of updates set to be released.

At any rate, there is some reassurance to be found that the losers of this year's Mob Vote won't simply be cast to the wind after the contest concludes.

Nothing is guaranteed, but the IdeasLibrary likely inspires hope among community members who are hoping that their preferred option in the Mob Vote continues on in some capacity.

Mojang has to keep its in-house production under wraps to keep players excited. However, it doesn't hurt to know that some ideas aren't being completely discarded.

