When is the Minecraft Mob Vote in 2022?

Minecraft's vastly popular Mob Vote takes place each year. The vote will return this year on October 14, 2022, and will last a full 24 hours until October 15, 2022, when Minecraft Live will take place at noon EDT.

With a spooky backdrop due to the October event date, Mojang and Microsoft Studios are implementing a new way to vote for members of the community.

The vote will be initiated via many different avenues and will be announced during Minecraft Live 2022. Even better, the event will also possess a hands-on component that is certainly worth checking out.

How to participate in the Minecraft Mob Vote and additional details

The Bedrock Server option, which will also be used for Live 2022 (Image via Mojang)

Beginning on October 14, 2022, at noon EDT, fans will be able to participate in the Minecraft Mob Vote for a full 24 hours. They can vote directly through the official launcher, on the game's website, and on a special Bedrock Edition server made for the Live event. This server can be accessed directly from any Bedrock Edition platform (including PC, mobile, or console) via the game's main menu.

Votes will be tallied over the 24-hour period until Minecraft Live is underway on October 15, 2022. The event and voting results will be announced via every platform the live stream will be featured on, including YouTube and the game's official site.

Players participating in the Bedrock Edition server will also be able to witness the winner being unveiled, and they'll even have hands-on access to upcoming content.

The candidates for the Mob Vote are still being revealed. Mojang has so far only released the identity of one creature known as the Sniffer.

However, community leaks sourced on Twitter by the likes of Roger Badgerman have seemingly revealed the game's other two mobs: the Rascal and the Tuff Golem.

Roger Badgerman @RogerBadgerman Get ready to cast your vote for either the Rascal, Sniffer, or Tuff Golem during the 24 hours of this years #MinecraftLive Mob Vote, starting on October 14th. Don't want to wait that long? Vote in my unofficial poll below: Get ready to cast your vote for either the Rascal, Sniffer, or Tuff Golem during the 24 hours of this years #MinecraftLive Mob Vote, starting on October 14th. Don't want to wait that long? Vote in my unofficial poll below:

Fans will want to be certain that the mob they pick is the one they wish to win. Once a vote is cast, it is impossible to submit another. They should think wisely about which candidate they want to see cross the finish line, as they'll be included in future in-game updates, like the Allay. That particular mob won the 2021 vote and was implemented during The Wild Update.

Which mob will reign supreme for 2022? Only time will tell. Mojang will likely release the second and third contestants in the vote in the lead-up to October 14, 2022, and the community will have plenty of time to consider their choices.

No matter how individual players decide to submit their vote, they'll be participating in one of the largest collective events in the game's yearly calendar.

Be certain to tune in to Minecraft Live on October 15, 2022, at noon EDT to view the Mob Vote results. Additionally, Mojang and Microsoft will be unveiling an early slate of content expected to arrive in the game in 2023, which will undoubtedly generate plenty of excitement for the community.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes