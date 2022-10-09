Minecraft Live 2022 Mob Vote candidates: Everything you need to know

Minecraft Live 2022 is less than a week away, and the entire community is excited to watch the annual event. Mojang hosts a live stream every year to share upcoming features for their Minecraft games.

Many players await the live stream for biome/mob voting. This year's event will feature a mob vote, just like the last two editions. Mojang has not hosted a biome vote since MINECON Live 2019. Hopefully, 2023 will be the year for the biome vote.

As of now, all players are busy thinking about the mob vote in Minecraft Live 2022. This time, players get to choose between - Sniffer, Rascal, and Tuff Golem. This article looks at all mob vote candidates, and everything revealed about them.

Every candidate in Minecraft Live 2022 mob vote

1) Sniffer

Sniffer was the first candidate revealed for the Minecraft mob vote in 2022. It is an ancient mob that has become extinct but can be revived with the help of players. They won't spawn naturally in the game. Players will be able to find eggs inside loot chests found in "underwater ruins".

Developers might add a new underwater structure to make Sniffer eggs rare, as current underwater ruins are very common.

Sniffers are described as experts in horticultural skills. These mobs will act as the key to obtaining ancient plant seeds. If it wins the vote, it is confirmed to bring some new plant life to the game, as shown in its trailer.

2) Rascal

Rascal is a mysterious mob who prefers to stay hidden from players. However, players keen to find them can play a hide-and-seek game. If players can catch the mob three times, it will reward them.

This candidate dropped an enchanted iron pickaxe in the trailer after losing a hide-and-seek game. It will also drop loads of different items, including ores. Rascals will spawn just a little below Y level 0 in Mineshafts.

3) Tuff Golem

Somebody in Mojang's team wants to add a new Golem to the game. Last year's mob vote featured Copper Golem, which unfortunately lost the vote. Mojang has created a similar type of mob called Tuff Golem for Minecraft Live 2022 mob vote.

This mob is like an armor stand that has come alive. Players can make them using tuff blocks, which will add a new use for these blocks. It can hold an item in its hands and turn it into a statue. When not holding an item, it will begin to move and pick up any item in its path.

Tuff Golems will act as decorative mobs. These tiny mobs can have different colors of cloaks if they pick up a wool block. One might say that they are the alternative to item frames. However, the final version of this candidate might have other useful features than what's shown in the trailer.

Players are advised to vote for the mob they want to see in the game. The voting poll will begin on October 14, noon EDT and stay up for 24 hours. The results will be announced during Minecraft Live 2022 on October 15.

