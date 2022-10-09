5 interesting facts about mobs in Minecraft Mob Vote 2022

Mojang will hold the Minecraft mob vote right before its live event on October 15, and players cannot wait for it. In this event, the developers reveal all the new updates and projects they've been working on. To make players feel involved, Mojang hosts a mob vote where people can vote for their favorite mob. The mob with the most votes gets added with the next update.

Mojang has already introduced all three mobs in the mob vote: Sniffer, Rascal, and Tuff Golem. They made separate videos introducing them and giving some basic information about them. Though not much is revealed, players can extract some information from the released videos.

Minecraft mob vote 2022: Top 5 fascinating facts about all three mobs

5) Tuff Golem can randomly freeze

Tuff Golems have a unique ability to randomly freeze (Image via YouTube / Minecraft)

Tuff Golems are one of the mob vote candidates announced at the very end. These are passive mobs that will move around dropped items randomly. Additionally, they have unique behavior that allows them to freeze occasionally. When they freeze, they crouch slightly and close their eyes to become statues. They can do so with or without any item.

4) Sniffer eggs are found in underwater chests

Sniffer is a lost ancient mob; hence, its eggs are found in underwater chests (Image via YouTube/Minecraft)

As mentioned by Agnes and Jeb, Sniffers are the first ancient or extinct mobs that Mojang could add to the game if they win the mob vote. Due to their age, these can only be found as new eggs that are generated in underwater chests.

In the first mob vote introduction video, Jeb mentioned how Underwater Ruins chests were filled with them, though nothing can be said about which underwater chest will generate them.

3) Rascals will give players enchanted items

Rascal will give players enchanted items if found three times (Image via YouTube / Minecraft)

Rascals are the new shy mobs that players can vote for in the mob vote. These mobs will essentially play hide and seek with gamers by running away when found. If a player finds the same Rascal thrice, the mob will come out and reward players by giving them different items, especially enchanted gear. Since it is a miner-like mob, it may also gift players ore blocks.

2) All three mobs are passive

All three mobs are passive and will help players (Image via YouTube / Minecraft)

It is safe to say that all three mobs will be passive in nature since they do not look hostile in the reveal videos. Furthermore, they will help and even play around with players. Sniffers will find new seeds, Rascals will gift precious items, and Tuff Golems will play around with items in a base.

Sniffers and Tuff Golems are quite friendly, while Rascals will mostly shy away from players.

1) Sniffer is the first dinosaur/ancient mobs

Sniffers are the first ancient mob that looks quite like a dinosaur (Image via YouTube / Minecraft)

The concept of ancient mobs has been discussed several times in the community. Sniffer will be one of the first ancient mobs added to the game if it wins the mob vote. If players look closely, these mobs might be pretty big, hinting that they might be secretly extinct dinosaurs.

Of course, Mojang has not confirmed this, but the developers often leave many things to the playerbase to speculate. The size of the eggs and the mob strongly suggest that they are huge and similar to dinosaurs.

The mob vote is all set to be held on Friday, October 14, with the vote scheduled to start at noon EDT and continue for the next 24 hours. Mojang will reveal the most-voted mob on Saturday, October 15, at the Minecraft Live 2022 event.

