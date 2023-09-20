Is Bijou Phillips related to Mackenzie Phillips? All about her siblings and parents amid Danny Masterson divorce

Danny Masterson and Bijou Phillips are getting divorced after being married for around 12 years. The news comes after the former was sentenced to 30 years on charges of r*pe. Bijou is also a popular actress like her husband. Mackenzie Phillips is her half-sister as both of them were born to the same father, John Phillips.

Phillips applied for divorce on September 18, 2023, at a court in California. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bijou Phillips' attorney Peter Lauzon shared a statement, confirming that his client is filing for divorce and is currently concerned for her daughter. Lauzon further stated:

"This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family. Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter."

Bijou Phillips is also seeking spousal support and attorney fees alongside the legal and physical custody of her daughter. She has also requested the court to change her name legally to Bijou Phillips.

Bijou Phillips was born to John Phillips and Genevieve Waite

Born on April 1, 1980, Bijou Phillips' father, John Phillips, was a well-known musician and part of the folk rock vocal group, Mamas & the Papas. He also released a compilation album called Jack of Diamonds in 2007. He even earned four Grammy nominations and won once, as per the Hollywood Reporter.

Bijou's mother Genevieve Waite was an actress and model and appeared in four films across her career. Her debut album, Romance Is on the Rise, was released in 1974 and managed to reach on top of the charts. Genevieve passed away on May 18, 2019.

Mackenzie Phillips is the older sibling to Bijou. She is also an actress and is currently married to Keith Levenson. Mackenzie has appeared in various TV shows like Orange Is the New Black.

Bijou's second sister is Chynna Phillips, who is a singer and actress. She has appeared in films like Some Kind of Wonderful, Caddyshack II, Bridesmaids, and more.

Bijou's other two siblings include two brothers, Tamerlane and Jeffrey. IMDb states that Jeffrey is also an actor who has appeared in films like The Albino Code, No Weapon Shall Prosper, and more. Tamerlane is similarly a popular face in the entertainment industry and has also appeared in a few films, including A Lower East Side Odyssey.

Danny Masterson was sentenced earlier this month

The r*pe charges against Danny Masterson were revealed in May 2023. He was accused of r*ping two women at his home in Los Angeles in the 2000s, as per NBC.

During his sentencing, Judge Charlaine Olmedo of Los Angeles Superior Court said:

"Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person's choice and voice. Your actions 20 years ago today were criminal, and that's why you are here."

It must be noted that Masterson himself denied all allegations against him but did not testify.