Is Blac Chyna broke? Business earnings explored amid custody battle struggles with Tyga

Blac Chyna is currently engaged in a custody battle related to her child, King Cairo, with her former partner Tyga. Page Six revealed that she had to sell her assets for the same and apply for an income and expense declaration in Los Angeles on October 2, 2023. This implies that she is broke.

The legal documents revealed that Chyna had to sell several items, like clothes, purses, and shoes, to the company The RealReal or her friends. She said that as she was suffering losses in her business, she witnessed an increase in profits.

Chyna mentioned in the documents that her expenses have increased because of the legal battle and has told Tyga to pay her the legal and accounting fees, which are worth $125,000. She further stated:

"It is only a temporary solution as I will eventually run out of items that I can sell."

The model filed a lawsuit in August of this year to get child support and equal custody for King Cairo. Tyga shared a comment in an Instagram post of The Shade Room at the time, telling Chyna to stick to her Saturday-to-Monday schedule with her son.

Blac Chyna's television and modeling career has contributed to her net worth

Blac Chyna started her career as a model and later appeared in many reality shows. Her successful career has contributed a lot of wealth, and CelebrityNetWorth states that her net worth is $5 million.

She launched a beauty salon in Encino, Los Angeles, and runs various beauty classes and courses. She started a company of make-up products called Lashed by Blac Chyna, followed by a clothing lineup called 88fin, in 2013.

Her social media endorsements contribute $60,000 to her earnings. She bought a huge mansion for $3.1 million in Los Angeles in 2018.

She has been popular for her appearances on reality shows since 2014. This includes RuPaul's Drag Race, The Wendy Williams Show, and Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.

She pursued her modeling career as a college student to pay for her tuition fees. She later dropped out of college and worked with publications like Dimepiece Magazine and Straight Stuntin' Magazine.

Blac Chyna's lawsuit details explored in detail

According to Page Six, Blac Chyna filed a lawsuit against Tyga in August of this year. She was seeking equal child support and joint custody, but the child support amount was not disclosed.

The court documents revealed Tyga's current condition and the things that need to be done for King Cairo's secure future. The lawsuit stated that the court could take orders for the child's support and "issue an earnings assignment" without informing any one of them.

Blac's mother, Tokyo Toni, showcased her support for her daughter by demanding child support from Tyga in a comment she shared in an Instagram post of The Neighborhood Talk. She said that Chyna never demanded anything for her son from Tyga in the past.

Blac has previously claimed in some posts on X that she was not getting child support. Tyga denied the claims in an Instagram post of The Shade Room, where he revealed that he paid $40,000 in school fees. Rob Kardashian also claimed in the comments that he is paying $37,000 along with the medical expenses.

Blac Chyna shares a daughter with Rob Kardashian.