Is Brooke Williamson married? Relationship status of the Tournament Of Champions star, explored

Brooke Williamson rose to fame following her appearance and eventual victory on the fourteenth season of the reality television cooking competition show Top Chef. She also appeared on the third season of Food Network's Tournament of Champions, which aired in 2022.

Following her breakout success on the Bravo show, Brooke Williamson owns and operates multiple restaurants in the Los Angeles, California, vicinity.

As of writing this, Brooke Williamson is still married to her husband, Nick Roberts. The couple tied the knot in 2007 and have been together for over sixteen years. They share a son named Hudson Roberts.

Here's everything we know about Brooke Williamson's relationship with her husband Nick Roberts.

Brooke Williamson and husband Nick Roberts' career details explored

At the age of 19, Brooke Williamson began her career in the culinary industry as a sous chef at Santa Monica restaurant, Michael's. She met her husband, Nick Roberts, who served as her sous chef at Zax in Brentwood when she started as executive chef in January 2001. She was a chef at the James Beard Foundation House that same year.

Eventually, Brooke and Nick's personal lives fused with their professional lives, and they started working together. Despite their youth, they were known as Rising Star Chefs in the culinary industry.

Additionally, they debuted their first gastropub, Hudson House, at Redondo Beach in 2009 and their second, Tripel, in Playa del Ray in 2011. They launched Playa Provisions in 2014. They also opened a cooking supply store named Tripli-Kit and Da Kikokiko. Brooke and Nick are also co-owners of the hospitality group Company for Dinner.

It is widely acknowledged that Brooke is among the wealthiest chefs in the United States. According to websites like Forbes, Business Insider, and Wikipedia, she has an estimated net worth of $5 million. The 45-year-old chef's accomplishments in the culinary industry have contributed to her wealth.

The duo prioritize enjoying life and have achieved success with their restaurant, which is their most precious asset and has generated large earnings since they co-founded it. Despite this, they lead relatively secluded lives and little is known about their relationship.

Who is Brooke Williamson's husband, Nick Roberts?

Nick Roberts was raised in Carmel Valley, California, on a family vineyard. His early exposure to excellent cuisine sparked his love of cooking, and he went on to study at The California Culinary Academy in San Francisco. Nick developed his cooking techniques in the kitchens of Aqua and Masa's in San Francisco.

After completing the esteemed culinary program, Nick started working in New York at well-known eateries such as Union Pacific, Ducasse, and Cafe Boulud. He came to the West Coast and worked at First Crush restaurant in San Francisco after working temporarily in several other establishments.

He was employed there in the pastry area before moving to his hometown's esteemed Highlands Inn kitchen.

Nick Roberts relocated to Los Angeles in 2001 and started working as the sous chef at Zax in Brentwood, where he first met Brooke Williamson. In Venice, they jointly launched Amuse Café, their first eatery, and then Beechwood, where they were named "Rising Star Chefs" by StarChefs in 2004.

Nick and Brooke also participate heavily in humanitarian endeavors, assisting institutions such as the James Beard Foundation and No Kid Hungry.