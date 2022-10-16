Is Cartoon Network ending? Channel officially responds to RIP tweets in meme-worthy fashion

Amidst all the rumors surrounding Cartoon Network's shutdown, the channel has officially put an end to the speculations. The Warner Bros. Discovery-owned TV channel has tweeted a rather witty response highlighting the continuation of its availability across platforms.

The tweet also mentioned that the kid's television channel was turning 30 years. The channel's official update regarding its stay also garnered a lot of attention from nostalgia-ridden netizens who replied with hilarious memes under the tweet.

Cartoon Network @cartoonnetwork



To our fans: We're not going anywhere. We have been and will always be your home for beloved, innovative cartoons More to come soon!



#CartoonNetwork #CN30 #30andthriving #FridayVibes Y’all we're not dead, we're just turning 30To our fans: We're not going anywhere. We have been and will always be your home for beloved, innovative cartoonsMore to come soon! #CartoonNetwork Studios #FridayFeeling Y’all we're not dead, we're just turning 30 😂To our fans: We're not going anywhere. We have been and will always be your home for beloved, innovative cartoons ⬛️⬜️ More to come soon!#CartoonNetwork #CN30 #30andthriving #CartoonNetworkStudios #FridayFeeling #FridayVibes

Here's what the tweet from the popular cartoon channel read:

"Y'all we're not dead, we're just turning 30 😂. To our fans: We're not going anywhere. We have been and will always be your home for beloved, innovative cartoons ⬛️⬜️ More to come soon!"

Cartoon Network's tweets about its stay garner hilarious reactions from fans

Cartoon Network @cartoonnetwork 👁️ When the internet says you're dead but you're sitting here like 👁️👁️ When the internet says you're dead but you're sitting here like 👁️👄👁️

Apart from highlighting its stay despite the shutdown rumors and mentioning its 30th anniversary, the channel replied to its original tweet with a hilarious response that sparked another meme fest among fans.

Here's what the follow-up tweet from the famous cartoon TV channel's Twitter handle read:

"When the internet says you're dead, but you're sitting here like 👁️👄👁️"

Netizens did not hold themselves back from poking fun at the channel in their response to the tweets. Here are some of the noteworthy tweets:

🦇 Bat-uitero🃏 @Bat_wittero @cartoonnetwork - "I'm Cartoon Network and I'm alive having fun with my friend Warner Bros Discovery, everything is going well" @cartoonnetwork - "I'm Cartoon Network and I'm alive having fun with my friend Warner Bros Discovery, everything is going well" https://t.co/FtwD4IX8Gc

Terracross🌱🔱 @TerracrossNW @cartoonnetwork Yall walking into the office and checking social media like, huh? (this is the first gif I thought of dont know if its accurate, but eh): @cartoonnetwork Yall walking into the office and checking social media like, huh? (this is the first gif I thought of dont know if its accurate, but eh): https://t.co/8m6Yp2DXfV

A.Cools @acwilder26

CN: stop telling people that I’m dead.

Twitter: Its like I can still hear their voice. @cartoonnetwork Twitter: I miss my friend, Cartoon Network.CN: stop telling people that I’m dead.Twitter: Its like I can still hear their voice. @cartoonnetwork Twitter: I miss my friend, Cartoon Network.CN: stop telling people that I’m dead.Twitter: Its like I can still hear their voice.

Cartoon Network has been an integral part of multiple generations' childhood for almost 30 years. Therefore, news about its discontinuation received passionate responses from many users. However, as of now, it seems like the beloved cartoon channel isn't going anywhere.

What exactly happened with Cartoon Network?

Speculations of Cartoon Network's shutdown (Image via CN UK)

On Wednesday, October 12, a report from Collider revealed that the studio behind the popular kids' channel is getting merged with Warner Brothers Animation. The merger was part of a "strategic realignment" for the company. However, the drastic development soon resulted in insinuating fears of the channel being shut down.

Cartoon Network's Art Director, David DePasquale, tweeted and asked individuals to stop sensationalizing the rumors around the merger as they may create a stir and potentially affect the people associated with CN Studios.

David DePasquale 🔜 Lightbox Expo 513 @wolfinsheeps



Your lack of journalistic integrity is showing, dude. Shame on @cartoonbrew for spreading panic. These are decisions that affect real people, studios, & jobs, and it seems like you’re concerned with crafting a story with the most sensationalized (inaccurate) version of events.Your lack of journalistic integrity is showing, dude. Shame on @cartoonbrew for spreading panic. These are decisions that affect real people, studios, & jobs, and it seems like you’re concerned with crafting a story with the most sensationalized (inaccurate) version of events. Your lack of journalistic integrity is showing, dude.

David DePasquale 🔜 Lightbox Expo 513 @wolfinsheeps Re: CNS. I am not studio PR so I cannot and will not claim to represent the company. I just work here, along with a lot of incredibly talented people.



There’s a lot people don’t know, and a lot that’s unclear, so it’s best to wait for official clarifications and don’t assume. Re: CNS. I am not studio PR so I cannot and will not claim to represent the company. I just work here, along with a lot of incredibly talented people. There’s a lot people don’t know, and a lot that’s unclear, so it’s best to wait for official clarifications and don’t assume.

However, the fear surrounding the shutdown was real. In August, HBO Max, which shares owners with Cartoon Network, removed 30 of the latter's animated titles from their library. The removal was abrupt enough to hint at the kids' TV channel's decline.

Besides the removal of CN Studios' titles, an ABC news report has also revealed that Warner Bros. Television Group (WBTVG) cut about 26% of personnel (for a total of 125 positions) across departments, including scripted, unscripted, and animation.

The launch and owners of the cartoon TV channel

Warner Bros. Discovery owns CN Studios (Image via WBD)

Turner Broadcasting, founded by Ted Turner, launched the much-loved channel on October 1, 1992, after almost six years of development. In 1996, Turner Broadcasting System merged with Time Warner, later becoming Warner Media after AT&T's acquisition in 2018.

In 2022, the completion of the WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc. merger formed Warner Bros. Discovery, which now owns the CN studios.

Poll : 0 votes