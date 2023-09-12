Is Central Cee muslim? Religion and ethnicity explored as viral Doja Cat post sparks hilarious reactions 

British rapper Central Cee caused a stir on the internet with his latest Instagram post featuring other musical artists including Doja Cat and Ice Spice. Cee’s post containing multiple pictures had a caption written in Arabic which translates to:

“I seek refuge in Allah from the devil of the evil.”

Central Cee's Instagram post featuring Doja Cat. (Image via X/@Rap)

The rapper’s religious beliefs have been a topic of debate online. Some of his fans think that he practices Islam, while others believe that he is a Roman Catholic. This discussion began when the rapper followed some Islamic pages on Instagram and TikTok.

Moreover, he did not produce any new music or release any songs during the month of Ramadan and even posted a popular Islamic word on his Instagram stories once. However, there hasn’t been any confirmation regarding his religious inclination.

But the caption of his latest Instagram post led to confusion as netizens wondered what he actually meant by that and why he would be seeking refuge from the devil. However, many assumed that Central Cee’s caption somewhat referred to Doja as the devil since her latest track Paint The Town Red had satanic imagery.

Central Cee's Instagram post featuring Doja Cat sparks hilarious reactions online

The pictures on Central Cee’s post were taken from the New York Fashion Week. Doja Cat also posted photos from the event and mentioned the British rapper in her caption. Cee also appeared on Ice Spice’s photo dump from the fashion week.

Central Cee’s caption on his Instagram post prompted hilarious reactions from netizens. Several people noted that the British rapper must have been regretting making a song called Doja and probably wished to take back the song. Some jokingly wrote that Cee must have sensed some evil energy when he was near Doja Cat.

Here's how netizens have reacted:

Netizens reacted to the British rapper's caption on his Instagram post featuring Doja Cat. (Image via X/@Rap)

Central Cee's ethnicity

Central Cee has a diverse ethnicity. He was born to a West African father and a British mother in Ladbroke Grove, London. The 25-year-old rapper grew up in England, thus his nationality is British.

The multicultural background of his parents nurtured him with a distinctive cultural heritage which has also influenced his music. It also helped him to make music in the UK rap scene with a new perspective.