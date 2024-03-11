Is Code 8 based on a book? The origins of the film explored

No, Code 8 is not based on a book. On March 22, 2016, Robbie and Stephen Amell released their 10-minute short movie. It was a teaser for the full-length sci-fi action film they released in 2019, followed by a part two in 2024.

Written and directed by Jeff Chan, the short film featured Robbie Amell as Connor Reed, a young man with special powers struggling as a laborer. The movie was set in Lincoln City, where 4% of people have powers similar to Connor's but are marginalized by the government.

The second installment was made because of the enormous success of the original feature film. The plot centers on Connor again as he deals with his addiction to Psyke, a euphoric drug, with his fight to protect 14-year-old Pav (Sirena Gulamgaus) and his struggle to avoid Garrett (Stephen Amell).

Feature film Code 8: Origins explored

Stephen and Robbie Amell (Image via Netflix@IMDb)

The 2019 and 2024 Code 8 movies were based on the short sci-fi film of the same name that premiered in 2016. The 10-minute movie was a teaser for the upcoming feature film that explored the details of Lincoln City and its superpowered people.

The original film features a young man with superpowers who finds it difficult to fit in with society. He engages in illegal activity to obtain money for his mother, who is terminally ill. An altercation at work lands him in prison, where he makes an enemy, police officer Alex Park (Sung Kang).

Connor and Garrett team up in part one (Image via IMDb)

In the 2019 movie, the superpowered people are marginalized by the government and asked to register themselves. The underworld wreaks havoc with Psyke, a euphoric drug acquired from the spinal fluid of the Powers. Connor and Garrett are involved in crimes but eventually part ways, Garrett taking over the drug trade.

The feature film Code 8 was followed by a sequel in 2024. After being released from jail, Connor Reed decides to live honorably. However, his Psyke addiction and decision to save Pav (Sirena Gulamgaus) bring him back to Garrett.

But Garrett and Sergeant King (Alex Mallari Jr.) are arrested, and Connor and Pav reopen the Community Center to save the youth.

How Code 8: Part II gives Connor justice

In part 2 of the sci-fi movie, Connor Reed and Garrett have their roles flip. While the ending of the 2019 movie didn't turn out well for Connor, the second installment does justice to the character. Reed is shown as a hero who helps rescue Pav and restart the Community Center.

Pav is a young girl possessing extraordinary superhuman skills. The Lincoln City Police Department, under the command of Sergeant Kingston, has made Pav the target of its hatred. Connor seeks Garrett's help to save her but later decides to leave Garrett out of it.

The agreement that Connor and Garrett reach in the first part calls for Marcus' death, Connor's imprisonment, and Garrett's takeover of the drug trade. Since it didn't seem fair, in the second part, Reed confronts Sergeant King, saves Pav's life, and exposes King. Now, Garrett is sentenced to prison, and Connor is left to run the Community Center.

