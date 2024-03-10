What is Psyke in Code 8? Origin, significance, and more explained

The Jeff Chan-directed Canadian sci-fi movie, Code 8: Part II was released on February 28 on Netflix. Set in a fictional world where people with superpowers live among the regulars, the movie features Robbie Amell and Stephen Amell reprising their roles as Connor Reed and Garrett Kelton in the sequel, which is a follow-up to the 2019 movie.

The sequel follows the action five years after the original movie's events. Superpowered Connor Reed, who had turned to criminal activity to provide for his dying mother, returns after a 5-year imprisonment. Despite his time behind bars, he remains addicted to Psyke and so are the people of Lincoln City.

Psyke, a euphoric drug, is a powerful asset these individuals possess in their spinal fluids and is pivotal to the story. The way Garrett and Connor interact with the law is determined by it. The substance captivates the audience, compelling them to look for more information for the same reason.

Psyke: The euphoric drug in Code 8

Psyke is the euphoric drug acquired from the spinal fluids of the superhuman population living in Lincoln City. The city, with the increasing tensions between these people and the government's prejudice and systemic oppression, falls prey to addiction and crime. In the movie, Psyke is shown giving users a high.

Connor Reed, a young man with electric powers, and Garrett, similarly gifted but troubled, are depicted as involved as the perpetrators in part one. However, in part two, Connor, despite being an addict, decides not to be part of Garrett's drug business.

Many people in Lincoln City are addicted to Psyke, increasing its demand and output. To make matters worse, Powers' employment crisis drives them to run drug gangs and distribute Psyke, severely ruining their reputation. In the sequel, Garrett runs his “ethical” empire, paying the Powers who donated spinal fluid.

What is Code 8 about?

Code 8, a 2019 sci-fi movie, was set in Lincoln City with a 4% population, including superpowered individuals. A man with superhuman talents collaborates with a gang of criminals to obtain money for his sick mother in this feature-length adaptation of the 2016 short film of the same name.

In 2016, Robbie and Stephen raised $200,000 on Indiegogo to fund the project. Code 8 was released in theaters in 2019 and later became available on Netflix in 2020, earning a place in the Top 10 and winning the Amell brothers' dedicated followers (via CBC podcasts). A sequel to the film was released on Netflix on February 28, 2024.

Though Conner opposes Psyke and its effects on people in the first part, in Code 8: Part II, he is seen suffering from his addiction to Psyke and battling his inner demons even after completing his jail sentence. Meanwhile, Garrett manages the Psyke business, which Connor indirectly supports by consuming it.

What did the ending of Code 8 mean?

In Code 8: Part II, Connor finds himself compelled to protect Pavani "Pav" Gilani (Sirena Gulamgaus), a young Power, after a K9 dog kills her brother. Pav reminds him of his childhood, and he feels compelled to help her.

When Connor asks Garrett for help, the latter decides to take advantage of the situation and erase Pav's childhood memory. Connor, however, is against it and escapes Garrett's apartment complex, taking Pav with him.

While trying to expose Sergeant King, Connor is fatally injected with Psyke. Pav saves him by interrupting the K9's programming and directing the dog at Kingston's henchman, Officer Cirelli's K9 unit, in an elevator to kill them. She sends the K9 racing for Cirelli, incapacitating him. However, she herself sustains injuries, with blood seeping from her stomach.

Finally, King is exposed and arrested. Connor reopens the Community Center to help the Lincoln City youth. Pav begins to recover not just from her physical wounds but from her mental wounds too. In the end, Garrett looks on as the reporter mentions the substantial sum of money given to control the Lincoln City Police.

Viewers can stream Code 8 on Netflix to find out the devastating effects of Psyke on Lincoln City dwellers.