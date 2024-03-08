Is David Nessim Lawrence the son of Steve Lawrence? All about his wife and children as latter dies aged 88

Singer and comedian Steve Lawrence, 88, passed away on March 7, 2024. ABC News states that he was battling Alzheimer's disease for a long time which led to his demise. Lawrence released many singles as part of the music duo, Steve and Eydie.

Steve and his wife Eydie Gorme were blessed with two sons named Michael Lawrence and David Nessim Lawrence, as per Times Now.

Steve's death was additionally confirmed by his son David Nessim Lawrence in a statement. David paid tribute to his father by calling him an "inspiration", adding that he was also a funny individual. He further stated:

"I am so lucky to have had him as a father and so proud to be his son. My hope is that his contributions to the entertainment industry will be remembered for many years to come."

Social media platforms were flooded with tributes from other well-known faces, including Bobby Darin and Barbara Taylor Bradford expressed their grief. The official Facebook page of The Tim Conway, Jr. Show shared a video featuring Lawrence and described him as a "great one."

Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gorme were romantically linked since the 1950s: Personal life and other details explored

While Steve Lawrence was known for his contributions to the music industry, he received equal praise after appearing on television. Just like his successful career, Steve's personal life remained in the spotlight since he released a lot of songs in collaboration with his wife Eydie Gorme.

Steve and Eydie became a popular duo by 2000 and their album We've Got Us won a Grammy Award. Furthermore, they were the recipients of various other accolades such as Las Vegas Entertainment Award, Ella Lifetime Achievement Award and many more.

The pair's love story started many years ago in 1953 when they worked together on The Steve Allen Show, as per The New York Times. Steve and Eydie were featured in many sketches and tied the knot in December 1957.

The duo had many mutual friends, with most of them being comedians. Eydie Gorme was also a popular face on television and was born to an Italian father and a Turkish mother. Gorme was praised for the emotional touch she added to her singing and several critics said that it was a quality that was missing in most of the artists.

Eydie passed away in August 2013 from unknown causes. Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gorme worked with a lot of record labels and their most famous songs include Sentimental Me, Hurry Home for Christmas, We Can Make It Together, and more.

As mentioned earlier, they had two sons named Michael and David. Michael passed away from a heart condition in 1986 and the latter has pursued a career as a composer. David's credits include TV shows and films such as Julie and the Phantoms and The 12 Days of Christmas, as per his official website.

Steve Lawrence and his career explained in brief

Steve Lawrence accumulated a huge fanbase from his solo career and he developed an interest in music at a very young age. The New York Times stated that he composed songs when he was 12 and performed at bars after discontinuing his higher studies.

He was drafted into the US Army in 1958 after releasing a song titled Poinciana. He eventually gained recognition after his frequent appearances on The Steve Allen Show.

People magazine states that he was battling Alzheimer's disease since 2019. In a letter released by Steve's spokesman on June 11, 2019, the singer had mentioned that his condition was better due to his treatment and was planning to spend time with his friends and family members as much as possible.

Steve Lawrence is survived by his brother Nernie, son David, and a granddaughter.