Steve Lawrence net worth explored as 88-year-old singer from Steve and Eydie duo passes away

The entertainment world bid goodbye to one of its most iconic singers, as Steve Lawrence passed away at the age of 88. The singer, known for his silky, smooth voice and boyish charm, left behind a rich legacy spanning over six decades in both the music and television industries.

Steve Lawrence was best known for his music partnership with the late Eydie Gormé, his wife of 55 years. Dubbed 'Steve and Eydie,' the couple's amazing duets and chemistry on-stage captivated music lovers.

According to publicist Susan DuBow, Steve Lawrence took his last breath in Los Angeles while suffering from complications from Alzheimer’s disease.

As fans mourn his loss, many are curious about the financial and professional legacy he leaves behind. According to the website Celebrity Net Worth, the multiple Emmy winner amassed a fortune estimated to be around $10 million through his many successful shows and performances.

Steve Lawrence's net worth is estimated to be around $10 million dollars

Steve Lawrence began his professional performing career in the mid-50s and was a household name by the late 50s, churning out hits like Go Away, Little Girl, Pretty Blue Eyes, and Footsteps.

In addition to his tremendous studio music journey, Steve Lawrence had a successful television and theatrical career. He appeared on several TV shows, including The Danny Kaye Show, The Judy Garland Show, The Carol Burnett Show, Murder, She Wrote, Gilmore Girls, and CSI. Steve Lawrence built his net worth (approx. $10 million) on the back of a successful career, primarily in music and acting.

While his financial success is undeniable, Lawrence's greatest legacy lies in the countless memories he created through his timeless music and unforgettable performances.

More about the musical legend Steve Lawrence

Steve Lawrence was born 'Sidney Liebowitz' on July 8, 1935, in Brooklyn, New York. He began his musical career at a very young age. As per his biography on Masterworks Broadway's website, Lawrence was raised in a musical household with his father, who was a cantor and sang in synagogue choruses. However, it was a key moment when he first heard a Frank Sinatra album at the age of 15 that sparked his desire to pursue a career in music.

Steve Lawrence’s career really took off in the mid 1950s after he won a talent competition on Arthur Godfrey's CBS show. He signed with King Records as a teenager, and the rest is history.

While he was auditioning for Arthur Godfrey's Talent Scouts in 1951, he opted for the stage name 'Steve Lawrence,' which is derived from the first names of his two nephews.

Resisting the rise of rock 'n' roll, Lawrence’s decision to stay true to the classic melodies of Irving Berlin, Cole Porter, and other legendary composers paid off, as he soon earned a spot among the top 10 tracks of his time.

Steve Lawrence’s talents were not just limited to his voice but also as an exceptional actor on stage, film, and television. As per The Washington Post, he starred in Broadway productions like What Makes Sammy Run? and earned a Tony nomination for his performance. He was also a familiar face on The Carol Burnett Show and made memorable guest appearances in various series.

However, it was Steve Lawrence’s much-talked-about collaboration with his wife, Eydie Gormé, that cemented their standing as one of entertainment's power couples. Together, they captivated audiences with their dynamic performances in nightclubs, on concert stages, and on television specials.

Eydie Gorme Remembered On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

The NBC special, Steve & Eydie Celebrate Irving Berlin, won two Emmys, one for Outstanding Comedy-Variety or Music Program for the couple and another for Outstanding Achievement in Tape Sound Mixing.

Lawrence also earned a Tony Award nomination, a New York Drama Critics Circle Award, and a grand total of four Emmy Awards (two of which he shares with his wife Eydie Gorme) to his name.

Apart from his success as a solo artist and with Gormé, Steve Lawrence's personal life was not without difficulties. According to the Los Angeles Times, he had to deal with the death of his son, Michael, in 1986 and his wife, Eydie Gormé, in 2013. Despite these challenges, Lawrence continued to share his gift of music with the world, releasing solo albums and performing live until his retirement.