Who was Ed Ames? Tributes pour in as pop singer passes away at 95

American singer Ed Ames, best known for starring as sidekick Mingo in NBC's 1960s television series Daniel Boone, passed away at the age of 95. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Ames died at his Los Angeles home on May 21 after battling Alzheimer's disease.
His wife, Jeanne Ames, said that Ed was the last surviving member of the Ames Brothers.
As per Wave3, she said:
“He had a wonderful life.”
Born on July 9, 1927, Ed Ames was a native of Malden, Massachusetts, and was the youngest of the nine children of Jewish immigrants from Ukraine. He attended Boston Latin School and sang in churches around town. He received a bachelor of arts degree in theater and cinema arts in 1975 from UCLA.
In 1950, the Ames brothers, comprising Ed, Vic, Joe, and Gene, achieved success with their rendition of Rag Mop. As a solo artist, Ed had a string of hits including Who Will Answer?, My Cup Runneth Over, and Try to Remember.
In 1955, a syndicated TV program called The Ames Brothers Show was aired, featuring the Ames Brothers. The group had a total of 49 chart-topping songs before their disbandment in 1963.
Netizens react to Ed Ames' passing
After the news of Ed Ames' passing went viral, Twitterati was left sad. Several users paid tribute to the deceased and remembered Ames for his singing and acting in iconic roles. Others shared pictures and video clips from his work and remembered his contribution to the entertainment industry.
Ed Ames was known for his role in Daniel Boone
As mentioned above, Ed Ames had a successful career in music. However, he soon switched to acting. In the 1960s, he studied at the Herbert Berghof Drama School in New York and starred in a Broadway show called Carnival. He also appeared in several other performances like The Fantasticks and The Crucible.
He also starred in the Broadway production of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest alongside Gene Wilder, William Daniels, and Kirk Douglas.
Despite his Russian-Jewish heritage, Ames was repeatedly chosen to portray Native American characters in his acting career. Notably, he portrayed Mingo, a Cherokee Indian with a British father, for multiple seasons on the Fess Parker Western series Daniel Boone.
He became famous for his ability to throw a tomahawk, which he did for Johnny Carson on The Tonight Show in 1965 on a wood panel with a cowboy outline. While speaking to Mark Malkoff on The Carson Podcast in 2014, Ames claimed that he had never thrown a tomahawk until The Tonight Show asked him to do it on television.
He said:
“That afternoon, I practiced throwing it. First I did it at home the night before and wrecked a couple of trees.”
He also made guest appearances in titles including McCloud, It’s Garry Shandling’s Show, The Rifleman, Jake and the Fatman, and Murder She Wrote.
Ed Ames leaves behind his wife, Jeanne, two kids - Sonya and Ronald - a stepson Stephen Saviano, seven grandkids, and five great-grandkids. He also had a daughter, Marcella, who died before him.