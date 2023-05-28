Who was Ed Ames? Tributes pour in as pop singer passes away at 95

American singer Ed Ames, best known for starring as sidekick Mingo in NBC's 1960s television series Daniel Boone, passed away at the age of 95. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Ames died at his Los Angeles home on May 21 after battling Alzheimer's disease.

His wife, Jeanne Ames, said that Ed was the last surviving member of the Ames Brothers.

As per Wave3, she said:

“He had a wonderful life.”

Born on July 9, 1927, Ed Ames was a native of Malden, Massachusetts, and was the youngest of the nine children of Jewish immigrants from Ukraine. He attended Boston Latin School and sang in churches around town. He received a bachelor of arts degree in theater and cinema arts in 1975 from UCLA.

In 1950, the Ames brothers, comprising Ed, Vic, Joe, and Gene, achieved success with their rendition of Rag Mop. As a solo artist, Ed had a string of hits including Who Will Answer?, My Cup Runneth Over, and Try to Remember.

In 1955, a syndicated TV program called The Ames Brothers Show was aired, featuring the Ames Brothers. The group had a total of 49 chart-topping songs before their disbandment in 1963.

Netizens react to Ed Ames' passing

After the news of Ed Ames' passing went viral, Twitterati was left sad. Several users paid tribute to the deceased and remembered Ames for his singing and acting in iconic roles. Others shared pictures and video clips from his work and remembered his contribution to the entertainment industry.

Joe Salvatore @radiojoee Rest In Peace , Ed Ames. One of the funniest moments in TV history. Rest In Peace , Ed Ames. One of the funniest moments in TV history. https://t.co/lr7DU3DgkD

Robert Davi @RobertJohnDavi Ed Ames has passed he had Alzheimer’s ! He was 95 years old - a Terrific singer and Actor - he was a Great American -we shared a terrifying plane ride from Burbank to Los Vegas one evening -just 4 of us cramped into this little plane - it was stormy and Terrifying we both drove… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Ed Ames has passed he had Alzheimer’s ! He was 95 years old - a Terrific singer and Actor - he was a Great American -we shared a terrifying plane ride from Burbank to Los Vegas one evening -just 4 of us cramped into this little plane - it was stormy and Terrifying we both drove… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/3x9EsTsYsd

James L. Neibaur @JimLNeibaur SAD FAREWELL

Singer Ed Ames of The Ames Brothers, also an actor on the old Daniel Boone show and the guy who threw the tomahawk in that Johnny Carson clip. Mr. Ames was 95. SAD FAREWELLSinger Ed Ames of The Ames Brothers, also an actor on the old Daniel Boone show and the guy who threw the tomahawk in that Johnny Carson clip. Mr. Ames was 95. https://t.co/Q9FFLzdKkX

MKHProps 🇺🇸 @MKHPROPS Ed Ames, singer, actor and son of Jewish Ukrainian immigrants dies at 95. Rest In Peace. Ed Ames, singer, actor and son of Jewish Ukrainian immigrants dies at 95. Rest In Peace. https://t.co/YymJZUdzqm

Killer Cosmonaut @kitschkong Rest in Peace American pop singer and actor Ed Ames / Eddie Ames (July 9, 1927 – May 21, 2023), who played Mingo on seasons 1-4 of Daniel Boone (1965-1968), performed as part of the popular 1950s singing group The Ames Brothers, and had several solo hits. Rest in Peace American pop singer and actor Ed Ames / Eddie Ames (July 9, 1927 – May 21, 2023), who played Mingo on seasons 1-4 of Daniel Boone (1965-1968), performed as part of the popular 1950s singing group The Ames Brothers, and had several solo hits. https://t.co/I5hf7s8Zt1

Rhett  @dialmformovies

Portrayed Mingo, friend of Daniel Boone on NBC's frontier adventure series.



Had No.1 hits with "My Cup Runneth Over", "Time,Time" and "When the Snow Is on the Roses."



And on one famous night with Johnny Carson, his tomahawk throw entered late-night immortality #RIP Ed Ames, 95Portrayed Mingo, friend of Daniel Boone on NBC's frontier adventure series.Had No.1 hits with "My Cup Runneth Over", "Time,Time" and "When the Snow Is on the Roses."And on one famous night with Johnny Carson, his tomahawk throw entered late-night immortality #RIP Ed Ames, 95Portrayed Mingo, friend of Daniel Boone on NBC's frontier adventure series.Had No.1 hits with "My Cup Runneth Over", "Time,Time" and "When the Snow Is on the Roses."And on one famous night with Johnny Carson, his tomahawk throw entered late-night immortality https://t.co/IfejZIxNkr

iamjoshbjacobs @iamjoshbjacobs #EdAmes was very friendly and a great patriot. This is from his appearance on Mark Isler's radio show in 2013. He also has the record for the longest sustained laugh on TV from his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson. Ames was 95. #EdAmes was very friendly and a great patriot. This is from his appearance on Mark Isler's radio show in 2013. He also has the record for the longest sustained laugh on TV from his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson. Ames was 95. https://t.co/nDth82NW0N

Official Account of (Activist) "Bad" Brad Berkwitt @BadBradRSR



His tomahawk throwing at Johnny Carson on The Tonight Show was hilarious…



RIP Ed… 🥲 We lost another very talented actor & singer from yesteryear Ed Ames…His tomahawk throwing at Johnny Carson on The Tonight Show was hilarious…RIP Ed… 🥲 We lost another very talented actor & singer from yesteryear Ed Ames…His tomahawk throwing at Johnny Carson on The Tonight Show was hilarious…RIP Ed… 🥲🙏 https://t.co/GkTsVvMAZr

Yah Mo B. Goode @westcoastsexgod Saddened to learn about the death of Ed Ames-- though tbh I didn't know he was still alive. Hey, he made it to 95! Saddened to learn about the death of Ed Ames-- though tbh I didn't know he was still alive. Hey, he made it to 95! https://t.co/0z2cGhH7DC

Bailey Miller 🟧 @DemsGetItDone Another actor has died. Ed Ames was also a singer with his brothers, The Ames brothers. He starred in Daniel Boone and many other tv shows. He was 95. Another actor has died. Ed Ames was also a singer with his brothers, The Ames brothers. He starred in Daniel Boone and many other tv shows. He was 95. https://t.co/cZZbtrLPAY

Ed Ames was known for his role in Daniel Boone

As mentioned above, Ed Ames had a successful career in music. However, he soon switched to acting. In the 1960s, he studied at the Herbert Berghof Drama School in New York and starred in a Broadway show called Carnival. He also appeared in several other performances like The Fantasticks and The Crucible.

He also starred in the Broadway production of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest alongside Gene Wilder, William Daniels, and Kirk Douglas.

Despite his Russian-Jewish heritage, Ames was repeatedly chosen to portray Native American characters in his acting career. Notably, he portrayed Mingo, a Cherokee Indian with a British father, for multiple seasons on the Fess Parker Western series Daniel Boone.

He became famous for his ability to throw a tomahawk, which he did for Johnny Carson on The Tonight Show in 1965 on a wood panel with a cowboy outline. While speaking to Mark Malkoff on The Carson Podcast in 2014, Ames claimed that he had never thrown a tomahawk until The Tonight Show asked him to do it on television.

He said:

“That afternoon, I practiced throwing it. First I did it at home the night before and wrecked a couple of trees.”

He also made guest appearances in titles including McCloud, It’s Garry Shandling’s Show, The Rifleman, Jake and the Fatman, and Murder She Wrote.

Ed Ames leaves behind his wife, Jeanne, two kids - Sonya and Ronald - a stepson Stephen Saviano, seven grandkids, and five great-grandkids. He also had a daughter, Marcella, who died before him.

Poll : 0 votes