Where is former Trainee A member Leo now? 22-year-old to begin his solo career with 131 Label

Leo, the former Korean-Australian member of Trainee A, will be starting over as a solo K-pop artist in the coming months. On July 25, 2023, B.I’s company, 131 Label, announced the 22-year-old singer as its new artist. The soon-to-debut idol will be releasing his first album this year, according to the agency.
Leo’s journey as a solo artist was a pleasant surprise to many who were awaiting his return to the music industry after leaving BIGHIT MUSIC's pre-debut boy group project, Trainee A. Prior to his exit, he was criticized for writing misogynistic and offensive lyrics for a cover song that led to extreme malicious comments. While it was not explicitly stated, the artist mentioned that he was struggling mentally.
B.I’s company 131 Label announces former Trainee A member Leo as their latest solo artist
Former Trainee A member Leo will be greeting his fans in a new avatar and with a whole new personality by debuting as a solo artist under 131 Label, an entertainment company founded by B.I, the viral BTBT singer and former leader of iKON. The 22-year-old singer was revealed as the company's latest artist on July 25, 2023.
Leo was introduced to the public as one of the seven members of Trainee A, a pre-debut boy group of BIGHIT MUSIC in March 2021. The group was heavily active on social media and attracted thousands of followers over a matter of a few days. Their popularity was also evident when they held a small busking performance in LA in March last year. However, the group disbanded in December 2022.
The 22-year-old trainee was last seen in Trainee A's official video in August last year, in which he was showcased struggling with the pressures of being a trainee. It was that specific video that announced his departure from the pre-debut group.
However, after nearly a year-long wait, Leo announced that he was taking the next steps toward becoming a K-pop artist. As 131 Label announced his reveal, he also posted a message on his Instagram account thanking the company for the welcome.
Fans send in cheers and support to Leo for his new start
Many of Leo's peers and fans cheered him on as he embarked on a new beginning. In the comment section of 131 Label's Instagram post, other Trainee A members and B.I were also seen cheering for the 22-year-old singer. Fans also commented positively and said that they couldn't wait for his debut. Excitement and enthusiasm reigned high for his fans, who anticipate a thrilling solo debut from him.
Meanwhile, the pre-debut group's disbandment was a shock to the thousands of fans who were waiting for their debut. The group was supposed to debut by 2023 under BIGHIT MUSIC, becoming the company's next boy group after TOMORROW X TOGETHER's debut in 2019.