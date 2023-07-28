Is the Daylyt feet picture real? Arachnodactyly meaning explained as viral photo leaves fans stumped

On July 25, California-based rapper and hip-hop artist Daylyt took to his Facebook to share his picture showing his strangely-shaped feet, with a part of the post’s caption reading as follows:

“I’m no longer afraid to show the real me.”

As soon as the image became viral, netizens started having mixed reactions. While some wondered whether the feet were real or not, others empathized with him.

A netizen showing support to Daylyt. (Image via Facebook/Pst Victor Kings)

A netizen trolls the rap artist for having unusual feet. (Image via Facebook/Emil Holmes)

However, a Facebook user by the name of Chinenye Annah pointed out in a post of her own that Daylyt had a medical condition named congenital contractural arachnodactyly. In fact, she revealed that the rapper was born with an extremely rare genetic disorder. She also mentioned how people living with this disorder have “tall curved legs.”

Not only that, but she called out people who were laughing at him or body-shaming him without knowing the facts. Following the confirmation that Daylyt’s feet images were indeed real, she also slammed people for being mean.

Daylyt’s feet image is real and he suffers from arachnodactyly

Battle rapper and hip-hop artist Daylyt's feet picture is real as he battles with a rare genetic condition called congenital contractural arachnodactyly. This medical disorder impacts various parts of the body and typically results in individuals being exceptionally tall with long limbs (dolichostenomelia). They may also have long, slender, and crooked fingers and toes (arachnodactyly), which has affected Daylyt since birth.

Additionally, individuals with this condition may have permanently bent joints, leading to limited movement in the hip region, knees, ankles, and elbows. Other features include underdeveloped muscles, a rounded upper back curving to the side, permanently bent fingers and toes, crumpled ears, and a protruding chest.

Not only that, but people living with congenital contractural arachnodactyly may also suffer from cardiac defects such as leaking valves or enlarged blood vessel. A severe form of this disease may even damage the digestive system and humans suffering from it do not live past infancy. Otherwise, the life expectancy of people with this disorder is normal.

Congenital contractural arachnodactyly is believed to affect one in 10,000 people globally. It is the abnormal mutation of the FBN2 gene that causes the disease. What’s interesting is that the name arachnodactyly derives from the word “arachnid” (eight-legged creatures such as spiders and scorpions) as in the condition the fingers and toes are often shaped like that of arachnids.

Who is Daylyt?

Born Davone Campbell in Watts, California, the 38-year-old Daylyt (it’s his stage name) is a battle rapper and hip-hop artist. He started off his career in July 2011 via his YouTube channel 1SpawnOnly and later rose to fame by participating in back-to-back rap battles across California.

Throughout the years, he has fought in over a hundred rap battles and won the majority of them, including defeating the likes of Lupe Fiasco and Madchild.

The rapper has been featured in LA Weekly, VIBE Magazine, LA Times, and others for his exemplary career. A single parent, he has also appeared on MTV reality rap shows The Sisterhood of Hip Hop and Total Slaughter. He is part of the rap groups Krack City and Dot Mobb.

His distinctive feature is a face tattoo in the shape of the comic book character Spawn. He has over 50,000 monthly Spotify listeners from all around the world and some of his famous rap works include I Am Spawn, Niggeria, and Adrinachrome among others.