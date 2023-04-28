“White boy trippin fr”: Video of battle rapper getting punched in the face for using N-word takes the internet by a storm

A white battle rapper is in the spotlight for using the n-word in front of other rappers. Ironically, he was commenting on how white rappers were afraid of using the 'n-word.' However, as soon as he said the n-word, his opponent punched him in the face.

A video of the verbal turned physical fight between William Wolf, a white man, and Avenue C, a fellow battler, went viral on social media platforms. In the video, you can see Wolf saying:

"I ain’t like these other battle rappers, they talk too much, saying I can’t use the n-word in this battle, my n***a….”

Screenshot of the video shared by BATTLERAPDEMIKS on Twitter

Before the last word is completely out of his mouth, Avenue C delivers a hard right jab straight to Wolf's face. Onlookers and fellow battlers separated the two from each other. The video shows Wolf tending to his injuries while bending over.

However, much to Wolf's disappointment, the video of him being embarrassed by Avenue C's punch has already gone viral, with several social media users making memes out of it.

Trigger warning: This article is about an incident that contains racist/derogatory language and assault.

Netizens took to Twitter to discuss the video of the battle rappers and the use of the n-word in the interaction

The video took the internet by storm, and social media users gave their opinions on using the n-word in rap battles on Twitter.

Some users seemingly stood by the black man's actions as he punched the white man who used the n-word. Others claimed that such words should be permitted in a rap battle as "nothing is off limits."

A Twitter user talked about the white man being on a "high horse" that lets him believe he can say "offensive" things because he is rapping (Image via Twitter/BATTLERAPDEMIKS)

Another user commented on how it was a written rap and that William Wolf shouldn't have said it out loud in the first place (Image via Twitter/BATTLERAPDEMIKS)

A Twitter user said that the black man defending Wolf for the use of the n-word is not progressive (Image via Twitter/BATTLERAPDEMIKS)

A user said that everyone defending Avenue C is "soft" since nothing is off limits in battle rap (Image via Twitter/BATTLERAPDEMIKS)

Another user said that everyone should get off their "high horse" (Image via Twitter/BATTLERAPDEMIKS)

A Twitter user took a more neutral stance and said that violence over words is wrong, regardless of what the word is (Image via Twitter/BATTLERAPDEMIKS)

Several users talked about the man in blue, who immediately rushed to assist Wolf. Numerous tweets said the man in blue was the one who gave William Wolf the "pass" to say the n-word. Several people commented on Battlerapdemiks post:

@AnthropataMMAs commented on how the boy in the background reacted to the interaction (Image via Twitter/BATTLERAPDEMIKS)

BATTLERAPDEMIKS @battlerapdemiks Lmao somebody said this was the white boy after the battle to the guy in blue Lmao somebody said this was the white boy after the battle to the guy in blue https://t.co/PnUfThWiUc

Though there were different reactions online, most talked about the dispute over whether the n-word should be used by white battle rappers or not.

Rap battles and all that comes along with it

Rap battles are competitions between two or more rappers as they improvise or write down lyrics that help them insult the other rapper. Although battles can happen in songs and albums, the most well-known form is through live battles.

Many mainstream rappers have started their careers as those who battled at certain points. Mickey Factz and Eminem are just two examples of numerous people joining rap battles before their careers shot off.

Some of the major professional battle leagues include Ultimate Rap League, Grind Time Now, King Of The Dot, Don't Flop, Queen of the Ring, and Flip Top.

