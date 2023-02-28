WWE legend John Cena must have a rap battle with this man before calling it quits

John Cena has had a long and illustrious career in WWE, spanning over two decades so far. While he has had a variety of opponents in the ring, there is one man that could challenge him in a different manner to make for an extremely entertaining segment.

The star in question is Platinum Max Caster. Currently signed to AEW, he is one-half of the 'Acclaimed' tag team alongside Anthony Bowens. While at first glance he seems to have little in common with John Cena, his gimmick of rapping is quite similar to that of the Doctor of Thuganomics.

Over the years, Cena has performed in several unorthodox segments as well. With the star gradually getting on in years, a final rap battle with his previous persona going up against Max Caster could be a major attention-grabber. Max is known to be very captivating on the mic, as he presents a fresh rap upon every appearance on TV.

The AEW star had previously received praise from WWE legend John Cena

Max Caster's rapping style had apparently garnered high praise from John Cena himself.

Speaking on the AJ Awesome Show, Max revealed that although he had never met Cena in real life, the two have interacted before. He also explained what the WWE veteran had told him:

"John Cena is a huge inspiration. I’ve never met him, but he reaches out to me from time to time. He’s been very, very nice, and for my hero as a teenager to reach out to me and, in the midst of people saying, ‘Oh, you’re a Cena rip-off, you’re just doing something that’s old, we don’t want to see this in wrestling now,’ for him to reach out and say, ‘You’re doing it the right way,’ sometimes he says I do it better than he did, it’s his opinion. I don’t know if I wanna agree with that, but I believe in myself, 100%, and his confidence in me only boosts me up," Caster said. (H/T: Fightful)

While the two stars have a slim chance of facing each other as of now, it remains to be seen whether fate will bring them together for an epic showdown.

