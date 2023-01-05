"Sometimes he says I did it better than he did" - WWE legend John Cena is supposedly a fan of current champion in AEW

AEW World Tag Team Champion Max Caster recently shared the high praise he received from John Cena.

Cena has been one of the faces of WWE for 20 years, while Max Caster is just starting to cement himself with AEW. Something the pair have in common is that they have both used a popular rap gimmick to get them over with the crowd. Both rappers have trod the line of controversy, with Caster even landing himself in trouble before.

Caster shared how much of an inspiration the leader of the Cenation has been during the AJ Awesome Show. He also spoke of the praise he has received regarding his raps.

"John Cena is a huge inspiration. I’ve never met him, but he reaches out to me from time to time. He’s been very, very nice, and for my hero as a teenager to reach out to me and, in the midst of people saying, ‘Oh, you’re a Cena rip-off, you’re just doing something that’s old, we don’t want to see this in wrestling now,’ for him to reach out and say, ‘You’re doing it the right way,’ sometimes he says I do it better than he did, it’s his opinion. I don’t know if I wanna agree with that, but I believe in myself, 100%, and his confidence in me only boosts me up," Caster said. (H/T Fightful)

Check out the full interview below:

John Cena made his return to WWE during the final SmackDown of 2022. He teamed up with Kevin Owens to defeat the team of Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

Jim Cornette has not been as high on the AEW Tag Champions as John Cena

Jim Cornette sits on the opposite end of The Acclaimed spectrum, it would seem. He expressed his concerns that the tag team could be "dead in the water" after their Full Gear bout in November.

He suggested that The Acclaimed only work with a better heel team that can lead the match.

"It was awful, 20 minutes of this s**t. The Acclaimed are gonna be dead in the water unless they get to work with a good heel team that knows how to lead a match and this was not in any way fair to them and made them look like complete f**king idiots," Cornette said. [from 5:43 - 6:00]

The Acclaimed are currently feuding with veteran heels Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in AEW. Lethal and Jarrett secured a win over Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn when the latter filled in for Caster.

