Is Elon Musk the new Facebook owner? Truth debunked as rumors emerge on internet about the Twitter CEO buying another social media platform

A video by Elon Musk Zone claimed that the billionaire bought Facebook in 2023. The YouTube video is causing a frenzy online and has received over 44,000 views in a single day. The YouTube channel that posted the video is dedicated solely to Elon Musk's achievements, called the Elon Musk Zone.

With over a million subscribers, the channel claims to "transform the original content from shows, podcasts, and keynotes with Mr. Elon Musk to provide the viewers with a more immersive experience. We hope to educate as many people as possible through this channel."

The video falsely quotes the owner and is named, "Elon Musk: 'I officially bought Facebook'." However, the Twitter owner seemingly never made a statement of that sort.

Throughout the video, the narrator talks about Elon's successes and why he would wish to buy the Meta platform rather than prove that the Tesla owner had bought the social media platform.

Hence, the video does not spell out the truth and couldn't be much further from it.

Facebook is not acquired by Twitter owner Elon Musk

Musk bought Twitter in 2022. One of the reasons was his love for the platform. Since acquiring it, he has made several changes to the social media application. While some measures have received widespread support, others have come under fire for being anti-democratic.

Fans have been wanting him to buy Facebook and make adjustments similar to what he did with Twitter. The idea of him buying the Meta social networking platform isn't something new. There have been similar rumors about him buying Google, amongst other things, before.

Last year, social media users came across a screenshot that allegedly showcased a tweet shared by Musk that said he was interested in purchasing Facebook.

Gossip-seekers claimed that Elon tweeted: "Now I’m going to buy Facebook and delete it haha." On the SpaceX founder's Twitter page, though, the tweet was nowhere to be found.

To give the impression that Musk had shared it, it is thought to have been made up.

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's relationship

Musk and Zuckerberg share a frosty relationship. They have not shied away from calling each other names. Musk nicknamed Zuckerberg "Zuck the Fourteenth" as a reference to the French king Louis the XIV, known for his hubris and maximalist nature.

Robert Reich @RBReich Zuckerberg owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.



Jeff Bezos owns the Washington Post.



Elon Musk owns Twitter.



When multi-billionaires take control of our most vital platforms for communication, it’s not a win for free speech. It’s a win for oligarchy. Zuckerberg owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.Jeff Bezos owns the Washington Post.Elon Musk owns Twitter.When multi-billionaires take control of our most vital platforms for communication, it’s not a win for free speech. It’s a win for oligarchy.

In 2022, Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion. The two men have been competing for advertiser dollars and the attention of users and influencers since October.

In late January 2023, SpaceXmania.com released an article that claimed Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg begged Twitter CEO Elon Musk to buy Facebook from him.

The story claimed that Zuckerberg posted a tear-filled video on his personal Facebook account and begged forgiveness for his company's past mistakes. It also appealed to Musk to save his precious company from its imminent downfall.

The story was labeled as satire on the website, with a note found at the bottom of the article that said, "This is a satire and not real news."

Their competitiveness is well known, but it hasn't gotten to the point where Musk is set to buy Facebook and Zuckerberg is ready to sell it.

