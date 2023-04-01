Is Erika Jayne the reason why Kathy Hilton didn’t attend Sutton Stracke’s event? Pretty Mess singer addresses RHOBH drama

It's been a busy season for cast members of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but the biggest drama so far has been between Erika Jayne and Kathy Hilton.

Pretty Mess singer Erika Jayne was seen mocking Kathy Hilton's ultimatum, where the latter said that she would not appear on season 13 of the show if the former was also featured in it.

When questioned about Hilton's absence during Sutton Stracke's four-year anniversary party for her titular boutique in West Hollywood on Wednesday, Jayne told Page Six:

“Me? What the f**k did I do? I didn’t do anything. She can come on in any time she wants!”

During the cast's trip to Aspen, many fights occurred between cast members of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, including one between Erika Jayne and Kathy Hilton, where the former accused Hilton of using homophobic slurs during their fight.

Kathy Hilton denied this at the subsequent reunion.

What Lisa Rinna had to say about Kathy Hilton

Speaking about the feud between Jayne and Hilton, Lisa Rinna, who began her Real Housewives career in 2014, explained how Kathy Hilton was having a "diabolical meltdown" during the incident. This led to a heated exchange between Hilton and the cast members.

Kathy did not take Rinna's accusations seriously and mentioned that the latter was concerned about saving her job on the show, which is why she made those accusations.

Rinna's departure from the show

Hilton informed Bravo in October 2022 that she would not be returning to the show in her usual "friend of" role, signaling towards on-screen rivals Jayne and Rinna.

In October 2022, Kathy told TMZ:

“I had said that I would only be willing to come back if the cast [changed]. If it was completely the same, absolutely not. Because I feel they are two bullies that intimidate a lot of the other girls.”

The exit of Rinna was announced in January, while Erika became a full-time "Housewife."

On January 7, in response to the news of Rinna's departure, Sutton Stracke told E! News:

"I think we're all sad that Lisa's leaving. I don't think this is the last we'll see from her."

Following her ultimatum, as of now, there is no information on whether Kathy will return to the show in future seasons. Since the season is currently filming, neither Bravo nor Kathy have shared any thoughts on the issue.

Castmate Garcelle Beauvais offered a different perspective on the matter. During Stracke's recent event, Garcelle told Page Six:

“I think everybody brings their own thing to the game, you know what I mean? Everybody brings their own thing, so who knows? You never know what life has to offer. Maybe Kathy will show up.”

As there is no confirmation of Kathy Hilton's exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, viewers will have to wait and see what happens in the next season.

