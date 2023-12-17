Is Fellow Travelers based on a true story? Explained

Ron Nyswaner’s Fellow Travelers premiered on October 29, 2023, with the first episode scripted by Nyswaner himself. The historical romance political thriller follows the relationship between two closeted men at the height of the Lavender Scare and the Red Scare that was on its rise during the 1950s.

The series features Matt Bomer playing the role of Hawkins Fuller, a World War 2 veteran and a well-acclaimed official at the State Department. Jonathan Bailey plays the deuteragonist Timothy Laughlin, who is described as a youthful and upbeat aide working for Congress.

Upon their encounter, Tim and Hawk’s lives intertwine, propelling them on a bittersweet journey where, aside from their romantic involvement, they confront the stark realities of the world. Considering the historical backdrop of the TV series, one might naturally question if Fellow Travelers is based on a true story. So follow along with the article that addresses this curiosity.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Showtimes’ Fellow Travelers.

Do true events inspire the story of Fellow Travelers

In a nutshell, Fellow Travelers is loosely based on true historical events and is seen through the lens of the two primary characters, Timothy Laughlin and Hawkins Fuller, the fictional characters from Thomas Mallon’s book of the same name.

Being based on true events, the series also features some historical figures, like Senator Joseph McCarthy, Roy Cohn, David Schine, and more. On the other hand, a few original characters were created solely for the series, including Jelani Aladdin's Marcus Hooks.

Prior to the series adaptation, Nyswaner did plenty of research besides going along with the story in Thomas Mallon’s Fellow Travelers. For starters, to frame the setting perfectly, Nyswaner had read some of the most popular books of that era. This exploration aimed to capture a vivid depiction of the evolving settings that shifted with each passing year from the 1950s.

Here are some of the books that helped Nyswaner to build the world of Fellow Travelers:

Giovanni’s Room by James Baldwin

Another Country by James Baldwin

The Deviant’s: War: The Homosexual Vs. The United States of America by Eric Cervini

The City and the Pillar by Gore Vidal

Additionally, to be accurate with the events revolving around the Red Scare and the Lavender Scare, the instigation of M Unit, and communist subversion at Fort Monmouth, Nyswaner carefully studied the actual public statements of both Senator McCarthy and Roy Cohn.

It also came to light that the production company hired a researcher who subsequently created detailed notes and references for every episode. Beyond the political aspects of the storyline, the series primarily focused on highlighting the challenges faced by gay men who spent their entire lives living in a closet.

The series also delves into crucial subjects such as the HIV/AIDS epidemic, a devastating crisis that resulted in the loss of hundreds and thousands of lives. As a proud gay man, Nyswaner experienced the discrimination prevalent during the era after he came of age in the 1960s, and some aspects of the series storyline have been personally influenced by what he witnessed.

Overall, the series skillfully blends historical events with a fictional romance, presenting a narrative that resonates with the audience by capturing the reality of the time. The unfulfilled love story keeps everyone on the edge of their seats, engrossed and captivated.

