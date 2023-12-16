Fellow Travelers Season 1 ending explained: What happened to Hawk and Tim in the end?

To begin with, the events within the grand finale, or Fellow Travelers episode 8, were expected to a certain extent. However, the emotional impact it delivered to the audience was beyond expectations. Although fans saw what was coming, even with the preparation, they found themselves not as ‘Bulletproof’ as Hawk Fuller from the show.

Regardless, Hawk being in those last minutes with the love of his life is what got him to redeem some of his past mistakes. Additionally, it was also relieving to see Hawk’s daughter, Kimberly, being understanding of her father’s emotions and standing by him during the most challenging time of his life.

As not all love stories reach a happy conclusion, the narrative of Fellow Traveler left an enduring impression on the audience. The emotional resonance of the series persisted, showcasing how love and life can be complex and unpredictable.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Fellow Travelers.

Fellow Travelers Season 1: Did Tim signed the DNR order

Tim’s health became so bad that his social worker suggested the option of signing the DNR (do Not Resuscitate) form, as his next seizure could potentially lead to life support. After learning about this, Hawk was utterly heartbroken, which was apparent from his expression. However, he decided not to say a word, acknowledging Tim’s condition and respecting his personal judgment.

In a scene where Tim was struggling to sleep, he revealed to Hawk that he wouldn’t be signing the form and expressed his determination to fight back. However, by fighting back, he didn’t actually mean surviving but rather fighting for the cause. Tim aimed to make the government understand that AIDS was not something they could simply overlook.

With the eight episodes of Fellow Traveler so far, one thing became apparent about Tim Laughlin: he was a man of determination who wanted to fight for the cause, even if he ended up alone in his pursuit. Together with Marcus, Frankie, Jerome, and others, Tim continued his fight till the end and left an indelible mark on everyone.

Fellow Travelers Season 1: Why Lucy wanted to meet Tim in the hospital

Lucy visits Tim at the hospital (Image via Showtime)

For fans of Fellow Travelers, it came as a sudden surprise that Lucy wanted to see how Tim had been doing, given she never liked him and wanted to know about him after Hawk’s truth surfaced. However, upon being asked about her surprise visit by Tim, Lucy revealed that she wanted to see him to understand Hawk’s feelings for him.

When Tim further questioned Lucy about why she didn’t ask Hawk directly, they both acknowledged that it wouldn’t lead to any resolution. Lucy attempted to make Tim understand that despite carrying on with her married life, Hawk’s heart had always yearned for him.

This reality left her leading a solitary and painful life, where she sacrificed her own happiness to uphold their 30-year marriage, striving to keep it from falling apart for both of them and for the sake of their children. However, the finale finally sees Lucy confronting Hawk about how she led a lonely life, not knowing what it’s like to be desired.

Lucy eventually made up her mind to leave Hawk for good, and she did. While it wasn’t shown whether she reconciled with Hawk, it was heartening to witness Kimberly standing by her father during the difficult times.

Fellow Travelers Season 1: Why did Hawk betray Tim

Like many of the confounding revelations in Fellow Travelers, Hawk’s betrayal also came as a shocker to the audience. Since the premiere, the series has kept the viewers in suspense about the reasons behind the separation of the main duo.

As seen in the first episode, Marcus visits Hawk to give him a memoir that Tim requested to pass on to him. When Hawk requested Marcus to give him Tim’s number, he declined because Tim also wanted Hawk to stay out of his life. This instance kept the fans curious about what went wrong between the duo, and the finale ultimately had all the answers.

Despite distancing himself from Hawk, Tim found himself once more falling for him as they crossed paths again, but this time, it didn’t end well for the latter. After becoming a father and realizing that Lucy might be suspicious of him, Hawk did the most cowardly thing in his life, which he regretted most of his life, and that was to report the M Unit to investigate him.

It was Mary who broke down the news to Tim as Hawk requested her. When Tim was hesitant about Hawk would never go over his back, Mary explained to him that he would become inconvenient for Hawk. By this, Mary meant that Tim could make Hawk’s married life and social status fall apart, two of his most beloved things during that time.

As witnessed in the last moments of Fellow Traveler episode 8, everything came full circle after Hawk apologized to Tim for his betrayal, and the latter was understanding of it, given his kind and forgiving soul.

This also was the very moment in Fellow Travelers when Tim convinced Hawk to return to his family. Unfortunately, no one was waiting for Hawk back at home, given that Lucy had given him an ultimatum that she didn’t want to live with him anymore.

Fellow Travelers Season 1: Does Hawk and Tim end up together

Tim's quilt at the AIDS Memorial Quilt (Image via Showtime)

The last time, Tim and Hawk were ever in front of each other in Fellow Travelers would be the gala. As requested by the former, the latter returned home to his family, who were never there. It wasn’t disclosed whether Hawk was with Tim in his last moments, but one thing was apparent: they never ended up together.

It can be presumed that after Lucy left, Hawk began to live a lonesome life, living with the memories he had of Tim. In the end, the Fellow Travelers episode 8 showcases one of the historic events of 1987, when the first display of the AIDS Memorial Quilt was displayed in Washington, DC.

Thousands of people gathered to grieve for their loved ones. Hawk was also among them, who, upon encountering the quilt bearing Tim’s name, struck him with a profound surge of sadness.

Surprisingly, his daughter Kimberly was tagged along with him to console his father. Finally, Hawk revealed to his daughter that Tim was his lover, the truth that he had never been forthcoming about with anyone else.

