Fellow Travelers episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Fellow Travelers episode 8 will be released this Friday, December 15, 2023, on Paramount+. The upcoming installment will be the grand finale for the miniseries that will mark the end of Hawk and Tim’s story. The events that transpired in the previous installment have eventually revealed what went wrong with the main duo in the storyline, which the viewers eagerly anticipated to learn since the series’ debut.

With little left to explore in the past, the finale will likely concentrate on the present timeline. It’s anticipated to illuminate the bond between Tim and Hawk during their fleeting togetherness, knowing that Tim’s time is limited.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Fellow Travelers mini-series.

Fellow Travelers episode 8 release date and time zones for selective regions and where to watch

Fellow Travelers episode 8, or the grand finale for the series, will be airing on Paramount+ on December 15, 2023, at 12:00 am PT. Below are the release dates for Fellow Travelers episode 8 on Paramount+ for all the listed regions with the corresponding timezones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Friday, December 15, 2023 12 am Central Time Friday, December 15, 2023 8 am Eastern time Friday, December 15, 2023 3 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday, December 15, 2023 7 am Eastern Daylight Time Friday, December 15, 2023 3 am Central European Time Friday, December 15, 2023 8 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time Friday, December 15, 2023 6 pm Eastern European Time Friday, December 15, 2023 9 am

Where to watch Fellow Travelers episode 8

Fellow Travelers episode 8 will be released on Paramount+ exclusively for viewers in the U.S. The subscribers to the platform can also binge all the previous episodes from the beginning. For viewers outside the U.S., Amazon Prime Video will be making the series accessible on the Paramount+ content hub.

The Showtime channel will air the finale on Sunday, December 17, two days after it arrives on Paramount+ in the U.S. Both Showtime and Showtime 2 channels will rerun the episodes of Fellow Traveler throughout the week.

How many episodes are left in Fellow Travelers

With just one episode left, Fellow Travelers will reach its end next Friday. Additionally, for those who are anticipating a season 2, unfortunately, there won’t be another season as the miniseries is expected to completely adapt Thomas Mallon’s original novel of the same name.

Fellow Travelers episode 7: A brief recap

The events in Fellow Travelers episode 7 revolved around the Moscone-Milk assassination incident that took place in 1978. After learning that Hawk had been drinking too much due to being grief-stricken about Jackson’s loss, who died of drug abuse. Tim called Lucy to check on him and learned that he hadn’t returned home for quite some time

Eventually, Tim found Hawk at one of the latter’s properties that no one knew about, which he specifically kept from others as it was the only place where he invited only the Homosexual men to unwind. Elsewhere, Frankie wanted to join the protest for the Moscone-Milk assassination, which Marcus was against, as he was worried about him getting hurt if things went south.

While looking for Frankie amidst the riots, Marcus encountered his student Jerome and saved him from the police brutality. Later, Marcus agreed with Frankie’s opinion and had a change of heart. Tim tried his best to convince Hawk, but in the end, he gave up and left. In the present, Hawk discovered that Tim experienced another fatal seizure.

What to expect from Fellow Travelers episode 8 (speculative)

Fellow Travelers episode 8 is titled “Make It Easy,” which will likely see Hawk making amends for all the mistakes he made so far. With Tim’s time running out, the upcoming episode promises to be a heartbreaking and emotionally charged experience. The finale will likely tug at viewers’ heartstrings as they witness the beloved duo together for what appears to be the last time.

Stay tuned for more Fellow Travelers news and updates as 2023 progresses.