Fellow Travelers episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Fellow Travelers episode 7 will be released this Friday, December 1, 2023, on Paramount+. The recent episode delved into the aftermath of Hawk’s marriage, unraveling the impact on his family as he navigated the challenges of maintaining two separate lives. This could have taken away everything he had built.

Given the events that transpired in episode 5, it seemed like the end of Tim and Hawk’s relationship. Surprisingly, fate intervened, bringing them back together. Unfortunately, the reunion didn’t last long, leading to another heartbreaking separation where both characters felt helpless.

With just a few episodes left before the series reaches its ultimate conclusion, Fellow Travelers episode 7 is likely to reveal the actual reason why Tim despises Hawk and never reached out to him for years.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Fellow Travelers mini-series.

Fellow Travelers episode 7 release date and time zones for selective regions and where to watch

Sticking to its official schedule, Fellow Travelers episode 7 will air on Paramount+ on December 1, 2023, at 12:00 am PT. Below are the release dates and times for Fellow Travelers episode 7 on Paramount+ across the regions with the respective timezones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Friday, December 8, 2023 12 am Central Time Friday, December 8, 2023 8 am Eastern time Friday, December 8, 2023 3 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday, December 8, 2023 7 am Eastern Daylight Time Friday, December 8, 2023 3 am Central European Time Friday, December 8, 2023 8 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time Friday, December 8, 2023 6 pm Eastern European Time Friday, December 8, 2023 9 am

Where to watch Fellow Travelers episode 7

Fellow Travelers episode 7 will be initially released exclusively on Paramount+ for viewers in the U.S. Viewers outside the U.S. can rely on Amazon Prime Video, which has made the series accessible on the Paramount+ content hub.

The Showtime channel will be airing the latest episodes of the series every week on Sundays, two days after it arrives on its pertinent streaming platform in the U.S. So episode 6 of Fellow Travelers on Showtime will be released on Sunday, December 10. Both Showtime and Showtime 2 channels will rerun the episodes throughout the week, all the episodes that have been released so far.

How many episodes are left in Fellow Travelers

With Fellow Travelers episode 7 this December 8, just one episode will be left for the series’ end, which makes the seventh installment a penultimate episode of the series.

As announced prior to the series debut, Fellow Travelers, being a miniseries, will be running for eight episodes from October 29 to December 17. There won’t be another season as the miniseries is expected to adapt Thomas Mallon’s original novel of the same name completely.

Fellow Travelers episode 6: A brief recap

The fifth episode completely revolved around events of 1968, where Tim, after his service in the army, joined a group of seminary activists led by Father Lawrence, who wanted to stop the war. Tim became a wanted fugitive for burning the draft cards alongside his group, which came under vandalism. Shockingly, he was also to serve 12 years in jail for kidnapping a worker from the Selective Service System.

The government was aware of the fact that Tim and his group didn’t kidnap anyone, but they wanted to make an example out of him. Hawk asked Tim to remain in hiding at his cabin and also provided a lawyer to help him. Tim had an easy way out to rat out his group to the government, which he was against.

Lucy was aware of her husband being homosexual but decided to keep this secret under the rug to save their family's reputation. Hawk’s son, Jackson, developed hatred against his father for being too hard on him. One fated night, Jackson encountered Tim at the cabin. Although the former was initially hostile towards the latter, presuming him to be a trespasser, they later got along.

Realizing Jackson’s absence at home, Hawk found him at the cabin. Tim explained to Hawk that Jackson was a pretty good writer. He further revealed that he couldn’t stay in the cabin any longer and would leave soon. The next morning, Tim wanted to bid goodbyes to Hawk but encountered Lucy, who revealed that she was aware of their relationship.

Tim eventually called the police and turned himself in, as he didn’t want to betray his friends. Hawk had a heart-t-heart with his son and told him that he would love him always.

What to expect from Fellow Travelers episode 7 (speculative)

Fellow Travelers episode 7 is titled White Nights. The upcoming events will likely see what transpired after Tim got out of prison, involving a significant 12-year time skip. Given the next installment will be a penultimate episode, viewers could anticipate major revelations that may unfold, providing crucial insights into the unresolved separation of Tim and Hawk.

Stay tuned for more Fellow Travelers news and updates as 2023 progresses.