Fellow Travelers episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Sticking to its schedule, Fellow Travelers episode 6 will release this Friday, December 1, 2023, on Paramount+. With the latest installment, it has been a relief to see Tim doing fine, but given his condition, it is apparent that he won’t survive long. The final moments of the episode where Mark reveals to Tim about getting betrothed to Lucy was presumed to be the very reason behind their separation.

However, the series has yet to explore the true catalysts behind their parting. Fellow Travelers episode 6 promises to shed light on the untold aspects of Mark Tim’s story, keeping the audience eagerly awaiting the next twists and turns in the coming installment.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Fellow Travelers mini-series.

Fellow Travelers episode 6 release date and time zones for selective regions and where to watch

As stated, Fellow Travelers episode 6 will be released on Paramount+ on December 1, 2023, at 12:00 am PT. Below are the release dates and times across regions alongside the corresponding timezones:

Pacific Time: Friday, December 1, 12 am

Central Time: Friday, December 1, 8 am

Eastern Time: Friday, December 1, 3 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Friday, December 1, 7 am

Eastern Daylight Time: Friday, December 1, 3 am

Central European Summer Time: Friday, December 1, 8 am

Australian Eastern Daylight Time: Friday, December 1, 6 pm

Eastern European Time: Friday, December 1, 9 am

Where to watch Fellow Travelers episode 6

Fellow Travelers episode 6 will be initially released on Paramount+, the only streaming platform to stream the series exclusively on its platform for viewers in the U.S. Amazon Prime Video has made the series accessible for viewers outside the U.S. on the Paramount+ channel.

The Showtime channel will be airing the latest episodes every week on Sundays in the U.S.; after two days, it arrives on Paramount+. Both Showtime and Showtime 2 channels will rerun the episodes throughout the week, all the episodes that have been released so far.

How many episodes are left in Fellow Travelers

Fellow Travelers will have a total of eight episodes. So, after the release of the sixth installment next week, there will be just two episodes left.

Fellow Travelers episode 4: A brief recap

During a citywide crackdown, Senator Wesley Smith’s son, Leonard, was arrested by the police for engaging in the commission of obscene and indecent acts with another man. After getting wind of the situation and Mark confirming it to be true, Wesley wanted his son to be sent to a special facility where he would be cured.

Wesley discovered that his son’s arrest records caught the attention of the opposition party, which wanted him to resign if he wanted the records to be under wraps. Eventually, Wesley committed suicide. At the U.S. Army - McCarthy Senate Hearings, Cohn and Schine failed to stand against their opposition, causing the latter to lose hope in the former and return to his family home.

Hawk finally revealed to Tim that he would be getting married to Lucy, which utterly broke his heart. As Tim enlisted himself for his enlistment in the United States Armed Forces, he began to pack his belongings to leave. However, Hawk wanted to spend one last time with him alone. Together, they headed to a clock tower, where they sat in complete silence, enjoying each other’s company while it lasted.

What to expect from Fellow Travelers episode 6 (speculative)

Fellow Travelers episode 6 is titled “White Nights.” Typically, it refers to the period of time around summer when the sun remains visible for the majority of the night, creating an extended period of daylight. If taking the phenomenon as a metaphor, it could possibly be employed in various contexts, such as illumination in someone’s life or a time of positive transformation.

Given the events that transpired in the previous installment, it can be expected that the next episode will see a significant narrative shift, which, besides likely unveiling the reason behind the parting of Hawk and Time, will also shed light on what comes next for them in the present.

