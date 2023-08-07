Is Fun Spot America closed? Roller coaster accident leaves 6-year-old with 'traumatic injuries'

Kissimmee, Florida's Fun Spot witnessed a roller coaster accident on Thursday, August 3. The theme park was temporarily closed due to traumatic injuries suffered by a 6-year-old child who fell from Fun Spot's Galaxy Spin roller coaster. The current condition of the child, who was rushed to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, has not been disclosed to the public.

An investigation into the incident was launched by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Despite the re-opening of the park, the ride is slated to remain closed. Its re-opening will depend on the outcome of the ongoing investigation and confirmation of its safety.

According to the roller coaster database website, the Galaxy Spin, which has been operating since 2011, is 42.7 ft in height and runs at a speed of 29.1 mph. The ride, formerly known as Rockstar Coaster also uses spinning single-car trains on a track with very tight turns.

The roller coaster database website also provided the seating arrangement on the single-car trains. They state that "Riders are arranged 4 across in a single row for a total of 4 riders per car."

Fun Spot's official website promotes the ride by requesting people to:

"Take a spin on a wild mouse style type coaster that produces heavy G forces as you go around sharp and tight corners. With up to 4 people to a seat, your whole cart will be screaming!"

The injured boy was found approximately 20 feet below the Fun Spot roller coaster

Osceola County Fire Rescue and EMS Office confirmed and provided details regarding the extent of the incident in a statement put out on Friday. The office stated:

"Units arrived to find a 6-year-old with traumatic injuries under the rollercoaster track which was approximately 20 feet above."

According to first responders, the injured boy was taken to the Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children. According to WFTV 9, Osceola County firefighters responded to a call at 3:30 pm that reported that a child had fallen from a roller coaster. WFTV 9 also received a statement made by Fun Spot regarding the unfortunate incident.

The theme park stated:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the child and their family, and we pray for a speedy recovery. The safety of our guests is our number one priority"

Fun Spot revealed that they were working with the Florida Department of Agriculture and the manufacturer of the ride to investigate the incident. The theme park also claimed that FDACS had investigated the ride and found it to be in "normal operating condition with no mechanical issues." They further stated:

"They also found the ride was operated following all safety procedures and guidelines outlined by the manufacture and industry standards."

They continued:

"Fun Spot America has been creating safe-clean-fun for over 25 years."

The theme park claimed that its guests could "rest assured" before revealing that Fun Spot America would not re-open the ride until it was assured 100% that such an incident would not happen again. Fun Spot stated:

"The Galaxy Spin Roller Coaster remains closed pending the investigation. Thank you for your patience as (sic) work through this."

The website showcased the Galaxy Spin roller coaster as "Down for Maintenance." The website also revealed that the coaster had a height requirement. Children had to be 48" to ride the roller coaster unless they are with an adult, in that case, the height requirement is only 42". The park has reopened, but the ride remains closed.