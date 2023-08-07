What happened to Charles Gregory? St. Augustine missing boater found alive two days after disappearance

25-year-old boater Charles Gregory was discovered on Sunday, August 6, two days after he went missing near the coast of St. Augustine, Florida. CNN reported that Gregory was fishing when his lightweight boat was hit by a tidal wave, pushing him out to sea. Over two days, he survived by holding onto his heavily damaged boat, waiting for a rescue.

When he was discovered by rescue teams, they reported that Charles Gregory suffered from dehydration and exhaustion. He also showed signs of rhabdomyolysis, a syndrome that causes the breakdown of muscle tissue. The 25-year-old boater is currently back at his Florida home, where he is recovering from the harrowing ordeal.

The timeline of Charles Gregory's days stranded at sea

Prior to going missing, Charles Gregory was last seen at 4 am as he embarked on a fishing trip. He was reportedly spotted by witnesses leaving the Lighthouse Park Boat Ramp in a jon boat. Later in the day, a tidal wave hit his boat, causing it to become half submerged. Gregory managed to hold onto the boat while enduring the harsh Florida heat.

CNN reported that on Friday evening, Charles Gregory's family told officials he had not returned home. As rescue teams were sent out to search for the 25-year-old, he attempted to flag down passing vessels with his swimming trunks, waving them to get the attention of anyone in the area. He also resorted to dismantling the boat when he realized the engine's weight would cause it to sink.

ABC noted that after two days, Gregory was spotted by the occupants of a HC-130 Hercules Airplane. The aircrew notified the US Coast Guard, which found the vehicle 12 miles away from the shore of St. Augustine. He was eventually brought back to the Vilano Beach Fishing Pier, where they noted he had suffered minor health issues from the extreme heat and dehydration.

In an official press release, Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville Commander Nick Barrow discussed the rescue.

Barrow said:

"We are pleased about the outcome in this case and I would like to thank all of our local and state partners who were heavily involved in searching for Charles and bringing him home to his family."

Barrow continued:

"If you plan to head out on the water, remember to have a life jacket, VHF marine grade radio, signaling devices and an emergency personal locator beacon to contact first responders in case you are in need of assistance."

According to Gregory's father, due to the extreme sunburn and mosquito bites, the 25-year-old is still unable to move out of bed. However, he is expected to fully recover in the coming days.