Is George Russell from The Gilded Age a real person? History explained

HBO’s The Gilded Age is currently airing its successful second season, showcasing the changing social dynamics of New York City in the 19th century. The series follows the rise of the Russell family to depict the historical imagery of the times. The Russells represent new money, while the van Rhijn family stands for old money. Besides costumes, the show presents historically accurate classism and feuds concerning real-life figures.

The writer-creator of The Gilded Age, Julian Fellowes, hinted in the official podcast of the show that George Russell was not all fictional. According to Fellowes, George’s character is based on a real person, and the term robber baron has been in discussion ever since. Two names come to the forefront: Jay Gould and Cornelius Vanderbilt. This article will discuss George Russell’s character in connection with the two robber barons of America.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for season 2 episodes 1 and 2.

Does the character of George Russell in The Gilded Age refer to a real person?

A recent revelation from Julian Fellowes that George Russell is a real-life character is likely to create excitement among viewers. While there are speculations about the robber barons who can inspire George’s character, the showrunners hint at Jay Gould. However, this may be inspirational and not biographical.

George’s character may be based on the robber baron Jay Gould, who was a ruthless businessman and a devoted family man, just like George. The character of Mrs. Astor is also fashioned after the real-life Mrs. Astor of nineteenth-century high-class New York. Just as the fictional Mrs. Astor does not like George Russell, the real Mrs. Astor did not approve of Jay Gould and did not allow him into her exclusive Four Hundred Club.

Another connection between the story of the Russells and the real events of Jay Gould is that the real Mrs. Astor allowed Gould’s children into their society after his death. The finale of The Gilded Age season 1 showed Bertha convincing the old money folks to attend Gladys’s debutante ball. This probably means that the elite, including Mrs. Astor, accepted the next generation into the fold.

Are the Russells the Vanderbilts?

The Vanderbilts were a robber baron new money family of nineteenth-century America and had risen to become the wealthiest family of the times in America. The Russell family of the Gilded Age could be based on the Vanderbilts.

While Cornelius Vanderbilt was the actual robber baron, he shares some similarities with George Russell, such as building his fortune in the shipping and railroad industries. While both the Vanderbilt family and the Russell family made new money and tried entry into the elite society, the Russell family may fare better in the fictional The Gilded Age.

However, Bertha Russell’s character seems to be based on Alva Vanderbilt, the first wife of Cornelius’s grandson, William Kissam Vanderbilt. Just as Bertha in The Gilded Age was, real-life Alva was a social climber and challenged Caroline Astor’s hold over the Gilded Age Four Hundred. While George’s character is fashioned after Cornelius, Bertha’s character is close to Alva.

Some Gilded Age families have been represented or referred to in the show, including the Astors, the Vanderbilts, the Fish, the Livingstons, and the Roosevelts. In the show, Agnes van Rhijn claims to be the descendant of the Livingston family, which in reality dates back to the 4th Lord Livingston.

What happened in The Gilded Age season 2 episode 1?

The first episode of The Gilded Age season 2 has many developments in the tale, but a few stand out to push the plot forward. In her first major win against the snob elite, Bertha invites opera diva Christina Nilsson to perform at her dinner party. As Christina performs in the end, Mrs. Astor is shocked to find the dynamics changing.

While Oscar van Rhijn proposes to Gladys Russell, he continues to frequent the gay bar. On one hand, Gladys seriously considers accepting Oscar’s proposal to get out of her mother’s dictatorial company; on the other hand, Oscar gets beaten up behind bars and wants to lead a conventional life. This alliance may lead to a tragic marriage as a story lead.

Cousin Dashiell arrives in the van Rhijn household. Marian, who is recovering from the grief over Mr. Raikes’ marriage, may find a new romantic interest here. Peggy wants to come back to the van Rhijn family after attending her son’s funeral.

Trouble has been brewing in Russell’s industry, with unions striking. George wants to bust the union his workers belong to and considers setting one group against the other so that they kill each other. However, things may take more violent turns as soldiers aim firearms at the striking workers.

The second episode of The Gilded Age season 2 brings more twists as Mrs. Russell finds her former lady’s maid as her new neighbor, Mrs. Winterton. On the other hand, George Russell denies the marriage alliance between Oscar and Gladys. Larry Russell, hired by Mrs. Blaine, ends up having a romantic relationship with her.

Watch out for The Gilded Age season 2, which premiered on October 29, 2023, airing on Sundays on HBO.