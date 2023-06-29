Is It Cake? season 2 release date, air time, and plot on Netflix

Popular reality competition series Is It Cake? is all set to return with a brand new installment. Season 2 of the series will premiere on Netflix on Friday, June 30, 2023, at 12 am on Netflix.

It will feature a new set of confectionary artists and bakers who will be seen taking on the challenge of identifying cakes that look like regular objects and going on to make one of them and trick the judges.

Season 2 of Is It Cake? will see Saturday Night Live (SNL) alum Mikey Day as the host. He will bring all things suspense and his prominent knife skills to devour the cakes and separate them from the original objects.

It will also feature contestants from varied backgrounds, cultures, and life experiences, as well as experience in the culinary industry.

The hit Netflix cooking series was renewed for a second season early this year owing to the popularity and success of its first installment.

According to Netflix, season 1 of the show landed on the Top 10 TV shows list in over 75 countries and also made its mark for four weeks on Netflix’s Global Top 10 English TV list.

What to expect from Is It Cake? season 2 on Netflix?

Season 2 of Is It Cake? will bring a fair share of entertainment and drama, but rest assured, much more than the first installment.

The new season will see ten of the world's most talented bakers battle it out in this unique competition. They will identify cakes that look like everyday objects and if successful, have a cake like that come to life in order to win.

Eight new episodes of the show will be launching on Friday, June 30, 2023, on Netflix. They will see a group of contestants, celebrity judges, and host Mikey Day be mesmerized by several creators that look like the simplest to the most complicated objects we as humans are surrounded by in the world.

Every week the Is It Cake? contestants will have to go through two rounds. In the first section, they will have to identify a cake among a group of everyday objects.

The cake will be an exact replica of the object. If the bakers are successful, they will move on to the second round, where they will be creating a cake replicating an everyday object.

By the end of the two rounds, a panel of popular celebrity judges will have 20 seconds to identify the cake from the visually identical object. The contestant who fails to trick the judges will be eliminated from the competition, and one will be crowned the winner of each episode based on how their cake tastes and looks.

The last standing baker will win the coveted title and the cash prize.

The winner of each Is It Cake? episode will earn $5000 and will have the chance of taking an extra $5000 if they manage to guess correctly between "a real bag of cash and one made out entirely of cake."

If not, then the $5000 will be added to the $75,000 final cash prize pot. By the end of the season, the winner will earn a grand cash prize of $120,000 prize.

According to Netflix, the official line-up of contestants include - Corterrius Allen, Danya Smith, Elizabeth Rowe, Jarid Altmark, Justin Salinas, Kayla Giddings, Liz Marek, Miko Kaw Hok Uy, Pete Tidwell, and Spirit Wallace.

Season 2 of Is It Cake? promises viewers a fun time as well as a family watch. They will witness the talented bakers create some of the best cakes that look like objects around them, including rollerblades, yoga mats, and even a replica of the iconic Mona Lisa. Viewers will have to wait and see what's in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to the episodes on Friday, June 30, 2023, at 12 am on Netflix.

