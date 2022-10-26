Is Jacob Sartorius alive? Death hoax debunked as claim of singer passing away in a car accident goes viral 

Rumors of Jacob Sartorius’ death recently took over Twitter. The speculation gained traction on Tuesday, October 25, which left several fans worried However, there is no proof of the same and it is safe to say that he is very much alive.

News of Jacob Sartorius’ death seemingly appeared out of nowhere on social media. It initially began trending on Twitter, with the phrase “Jacob Sartorius dead” garnering massive traction. Sources stated that rumors of him dying in a car crash circulated online.

Despite there being no proof of his passing, followers were chaotically tweeting about his death. A few tweets online read:

alyssa⁷ loves bts @alyssainluv wdym jacob sartorius is dead??? WHY ARE PEOPLE SAYING THIS wdym jacob sartorius is dead??? WHY ARE PEOPLE SAYING THIS

:) @imissyoulolll yo why are people saying jacob sartorius is dead??? yo why are people saying jacob sartorius is dead??? https://t.co/3LRtYepZMa

🦆 @dynamiccowboy I NEED A YES OR A NO. IS JACOB SARTORIUS DEAD???? I NEED A YES OR A NO. IS JACOB SARTORIUS DEAD????

LILLS 🇱🇧 Z4 IS COMING @advmantium Why is everyone saying Jacob Sartorius is dead Why is everyone saying Jacob Sartorius is dead 😭😭😭

sanne @turningredlwt why did people just say jacob sartorius is dead HES NOT why did people just say jacob sartorius is dead HES NOT

However, rumors of his death are untrue. The singer took to social media just a few hours before the internet was in shambles over speculation of his death, assuring fans that he was very much alive.

Jacob Sartorius is alive and well

Prior to his death hoax going viral across social media, the Sweatshirt singer took to his Instagram account to announce that he had released a new song on Tuesday night. Since the musician uploaded an image of himself on his Instagram story, where he looked in good shape and health, it is safe to say that the rumors of his death were false.

His latest song Planet Lonely was released recently. At the time of writing this article, it had amassed over 1000 views.

If the singer had died in reality, his team or family members would have released a statement about the same. Since this did not take place and new content from him is being released with no disturbances, it is safe to say that the internet star is very much alive.

Jacon Sartorius is not the only celebrity to have fallen victim to an internet death hoax. With clickbait and misinformation’s ability to go viral across social media, several netizens create fake news simply to gain popularity online. Several high-profile celebrities have had to debunk their own death rumors in the past, including Will Smith, Adam Sandler and Tom Hanks, among others.

Who is Jacob Sartorius?

The Tulsa native is an immensely popular social media content creator, singer and songwriter. He initially gained popularity on the app musical.ly. However, he now stands as one of the largest creators of TikTok.

The 20-year-old went viral for his lip-sync videos. However, ever since he released his own single titled Sweatshirt in May 2016, he has become a popular influencer-singer. This also landed him on the Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

He released his own EP in January 2017, titled The Last Text.

The internet icon has amassed over 10.9 million followers on Instagram alone, proving his massive popularity. He also boasts over 23.7 million followers on TikTok.

According to Celebrity New Worth, the singer is estimated to be worth three million dollars.

In 2018, Jacob Sartorius became the talk of the internet after dating Stranger Things star Milly Bobbie Brown. According to Seventeen magazine, the two dated for seven months before calling it quits. Although the reason behind their breakup remains unknown, the two assured followers that they would continue to remain friends following the breakup. Brown stated that their decision to breakup was “mutual. We are both happy and remaining friends.”

