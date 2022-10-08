Is Joni Mitchell still alive? TK meaning explained as death news sparks concern online

Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell has joined a host of other celebrities who've fallen prey to a death hoax. However, it has since been confirmed that the 78-year-old is alive, and that the news of her death was just a rumor.

Several Twitter users took to the platform to note that the internet was a "very cruel place" that spreads such false information.

Lisa Richter @lisaontheroad1 FYI, Joni Mitchell is NOT dead. There is a hoax going around about celebrity deaths, apparently. I almost had a meltdown when I heard the fake news this morning. Sometimes the Internet is a very cruel place. FYI, Joni Mitchell is NOT dead. There is a hoax going around about celebrity deaths, apparently. I almost had a meltdown when I heard the fake news this morning. Sometimes the Internet is a very cruel place.

The article was released on October 7, 2022, in People Magazine and was titled "Joni Mitchell Dies at TK Age." Although the article has since been taken down by People Magazine and Apple News, the internet was quick to take notice and call out the reporters who released the article.

Automotive publicist Chris Paukert took to Twitter to express disappointment over the release of the article, a sentiment that was echoed by many.

A representative from Rhino Records confirmed the news as a hoax and said:

"I can confirm that all is well so this was done in error."

According to Variety, Rhino Records is involved with the singer in an ongoing reissue series of her catalog.

Magazine publishes prewritten obituary for Joni Mitchell

The faux report from People Magazine was supposed to be a placeholder that was accidentally published far too early. The article also had several editorial notes about the details that needed to be filled in before the piece could be published. The abbreviation that it used, 'TK,' refers to 'to come' in journalistic terms.

Joni Mitchell, aged 78. (image via Getty images)

TK is an age-old tool used by journalists, writers and publications to leave space for information, especially about dates, that needs to be filled in. News publications use it as a placeholder for facts while creative writers use it as a reference point to return to when the need arises.

People Magazine uses 'TK' in prewritten obituary for Joni Mitchell (image via [email protected])

Although People Magazine pulled down the article almost immediately, netizens were already in a frenzy about the singer's supposed death. However, it is worth noting that this frenzy isn't uncalled for, as in 2015, Mitchell was found unconscious in her home after she suffered a brain aneurysm. This affected her speech and ability to walk, so she had to pull out from performing for a while.

The polio survivor also suffered from a self-diagnosed case of Morgellons disease. The disease, which is quite controversial as doctors call it a dillusion, involves skin lesions and a belief that the person's skin is infested with bugs

Mitchell at the MusiCares awards in 2022 (image via Getty Images)

In 2021, Joni Mitchell addressed her health issues after receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at The Kennedy Center and during the MusiCares awards in 2022. She says she's a "fighter," owing to her "Irish blood," and that she is bouncing back.

Mitchell may not return to performing live any time soon, but is currently working on reissuing some of her material with Rhino Records.

