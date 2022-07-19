Is Kayla Itsines divorced? Fitness influencer announces engagement to Jae Woodroffe following split with Tobi Pearce

Fitness influencer Kayla Itsines announced her engagement to Jae Woodroffe via Instagram. In the post, Kayla can be seen wearing a big diamond ring, with the caption “Yes” followed by a ring emoji.

Woodroffe also shared the happy news on his social media, with a caption that said:

“When you know, you know.”

This was again followed by a ring emoji and a hashtag that said #engaged.

Kayla Itsines announces engagement soon after split with Tobi Pearce

Fitness mogul Kayla Itsines announced in January 2022 that she has found love following her split with her ex-partner Tobo Pearce. Making her love story public, she took to Instagram and said:

“Meet Jae, everyone! My best friend for years and now, partner. For all those people replying to my stories saying "you look really happy” … thank you!! I am.”

Before getting engaged to Woodroffe, the fitness entrepreneur was engaged to Pearce, the co-founder of her company, Sweat. The two continued to work together after the end of their relationship in 2020. The couple is also parents to Arna, born in 2019.

However, in 2020, the couple announced their breakup through a social media post. Breaking the news, she said:

“After eight years together, Tobi and I have come to the difficult decision to separate as a couple. We will always be family, and remain good friends and devoted parents to Arna. We have grown up together in Adelaide, sharing a lifetime of experiences and special memories from moving into our first apartment and starting SWEAT from our lounge room to becoming parents to our beautiful daughter. Our friendship remains strong as we parent Arna together and run SWEAT as business partners. Thank you for your support and kindness during this time.”

The former couple co-owned the fitness empire, Sweat, which they later sold for $400 million to US tech giant iFIT Health & Fitness Inc last year, 2021.

Soon after their split, Kayla Itsines started dating Woodroffe and was not engaged after six months. The couple even have a shared Instagram account, sharing bits of their lives. Inspired by celebrity nicknames like Kimye and Brangelina, the duo have named their Instagram account “It’s Jayla Here.”

With around 21,000 followers, the couple has over 30 posts on their Instagram accounts.

It is unclear what he does about Kayla's beau Jae Woodroffe, but with more than 22K followers, it is evident that, much like Kayla, Jae is also a fitness enthusiast.

While Kayla may have made their relationship public in January 2022, the couple were also seen a lot in December in Adelaide, where Kayla’s three-year-old daughter, Arna, also accompanied them.

